90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days spoiler: Gino Palazzolo won’t take off his hat for dinner with Jasmine Pineda’s mom

During Sunday’s episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, Gino Palazzolo refused to remove his hat at dinner in front of Jasmine Pineda’s mom.

Previously, the 90 Days viewers learned this season that Gino doesn’t go anywhere without wearing a hat unless he’s sleeping or showering.

Jasmine exposed the reason why Gino won’t remove his hat when she ripped his hat from him, exposing his bald head and the patchy chunk of hair at the base of his neck.

During the previews for this Sunday’s episode, Jasmine gave Gino an idea of what to expect when he meets her mom for the first time. One of Jasmine’s mom’s rules is that no one can wear a hat at the dinner table, especially during prayer.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days: Jasmine Pineda’s mom grills Gino Palazzolo

In the preview clip below, Jasmine’s mom began to question her about Gino’s past and his intentions, as well as Gino and Jasmine’s age difference. She wanted to know why Gino didn’t have any kids at his age. Gino is 52, only one year younger than Jasmine’s mom.

Gino and Jasmine defended their age difference, with Gino explaining that there are many couples like them. Jasmine told her mom, “Although he is a little older than me, he is a nice man and he loves me.”

“I might not understand what she’s saying, but clearly she has some concerns,” Gino said during a confessional. “And that’s making me feel, um, a little tense.”

As Jasmine, her mom and sister, and Gino sat down for dinner, Jasmine prepared her mom about Gino’s refusal to take off his hat.

How will Jasmine’s mom react to Gino refusing to remove his hat for prayer?

“Mommy, before you do the prayer,” Jasmine began to tell her mom. “Gino isn’t comfortable taking off his hat for the prayer.”

There was more awkward silence as everyone glanced at each other. During another confessional, Gino said, “I have some concerns about Jasmine’s mom liking me, but I’m just… I’m just not comfortable taking my hat off.”

“I feel that things are piling up against me and I believe that it’s gonna be hard to get her mom’s blessing tonight,” Gino admitted.

Next, the camera showed Jasmine’s mom, who shook her head in disappointment before telling her daughter, “I don’t know, Jasmine.”

Viewers will have to tune in Sunday night to see whether Gino surrenders and removes his hat and whether Jasmine’s mom will give him the seal of approval.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sunday at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.