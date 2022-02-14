90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days: Sojaboy claps back at critic who says Kim Menzies is ‘ugly’

Kim Menzies traveled to Tanzania to meet Sojaboy for the first time on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Usman ‘Sojaboy’ Umar is defending his “super fan” Kim Menzies.

Taking fandom to a whole new level when the 50-year-old traveled to Tanzania to meet Usman in person, Kimberly was discouraged to find out he wasn’t ready to have a physical relationship with her.

While the love connection has viewers lifting their eyebrows, Usman is clapping back at the haters and standing behind his California beau.

Sojaboy claps back at critic who says Kim Menzies is ‘ugly’

Regularly on social media to promote his music, the Zara rapper took some time to slam haters who critique Kim’s appearance.

Taking to a Q&A session on Instagram, a follower asked, “Are you actually attracted to Kim? She is honestly so ugly and desperate..”

Defending the San Diego native, Usman replied, “She is not ugly, you can’t call God creature ugly.”

Kimberly recently took to her own Instagram to ask trolls to stop body-shaming her.

While she’s okay with viewers judging her actions on the reality TV show, Kim wrote, “But attacking my body weight isn’t cool. No one should fat shame or bully anyone.”

90 Day Fiance fans felt Kimberly Menzies was too pushy with Usman Umar

The latest episode of the spinoff drew quite a response as viewers say Kimberly was too pushy when it came to sex with Usman.

While Usman took one step forward in their relationship by moving into her hotel room, Kim didn’t get what she wanted despite pulling out pink lingerie and champagne.

Clearly rubbing 90 Day Fiance viewers the wrong way, critics went as far as calling her actions “predatory.”

Aware of the negative light she was put in, Kimberly acknowledged, “I have no excuses and just have to take the negativity. Let me just say that I am embarrassed and leave it at that.”

While 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is taking a one-week hiatus due to the Superbowl, the preview for the upcoming episode shows Kimberly presenting Sojaboy with an ultimatum, “If we leave here and I’m not in a relationship with you, I’m done.”

