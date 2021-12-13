90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days fans met a few of the couples from Season 5. Pic credit: TLC

Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days kicked off by introducing viewers to four out of the seven Americans and one of two of the foreigners who have found love internationally and aim to pursue their relationships.

Caleb and Alina, Gino and Jasmine, Kim and Usman, and Memphis and Hamza’s connections were explored in the premiere episode, and fans got to learn a little bit about where each cast member is at in their lives and their hopes for the future.

Viewers have yet to meet Mike and Ximena, Ella and Johnny, and Ben and Mahogany.

Several of the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days couples were trying to get on the same page

Caleb met Alina online when they were teenagers and reconnected a year and a half ago, which made their relationship more serious.

Alina is a little person who requires the assistance of a wheelchair to get around. When she visited her parents, they expressed their worries about Alina’s plans to travel to Turkey to meet Caleb for the first time. They reminded her the last man she met online, who was South African, disappointed her and didn’t show up to meet her.

Caleb and Alina talked before their trip and Alina revealed that her parent’s insisted that her best friend and roommate Elijah accompany her. Caleb was off-put by the notion they would not be alone and was surprised by how much help Alina said she needed, but he was still excited to meet her.

51-year-old Gino was married to a Brazilian woman before whom he brought over on the K-1 visa, but that marriage ended in a mutual divorce. Now he is hoping to find true love again with 34-year-old Panamanian beauty Jasmine.

Gino explained that Jasmine is very jealous and possessive and that he needs to let her know where he is at all times. This was proven when he went out to pick up food and she insisted on talking to the girl who gave him his food and then got mad that he was too nice to the female employee.

Gino’s brother and uncle expressed their concerns over Gino’s plans to propose to Jasmine while he’s in Panama. Gino also revealed that he has been sending Jasmine money for different cosmetic procedures even though he has been unemployed for seven months.

Some of the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days couples ran into issues with their friends and families

24-year-old Memphis who is a nurse practitioner and a mother of 2 met her Tunisian partner Hamza online after being fed up with American men.

When she travels to Tunisia to meet him for the first time she plans on spending one week getting to know him, the next week getting married, and the third week having a honeymoon all before applying for the spousal visa. The pair also have a strong language barrier.

Memphis encountered resistance from her friends and mom for her hastiness and they shared their reservations about the logistics and reality of the situation.

Memphis revealed that her mom was on crack growing up and her dad was in prison so she spent most of her life bouncing around in foster care and feels like she needs a man in her life to make her feel her worth.

50-year-old Kim will be traveling to Tanzania to meet 32-year-old Usman ‘Sojaboy’ Usman who she has fallen in love with after meeting on social media.

She explained that Usman doesn’t think of her as his girlfriend yet and that they will need to spend time together in person before he feels comfortable enough making a decision. This is because his ex-wife Lisa really messed him up, according to Kim. They will also be staying in separate hotel rooms when she arrives in Africa.

Kim is the primary caregiver to her mother who has arthritis, and she is also the mother of a son in his twenties from when she was married before for twenty years.

Kim met up with her friends and she explained that she doesn’t want to have more kids but that Usman does and she would be comfortable if he got a second wife. However, when she was questioned further by her friends she expressed some hesitation about being completely on board with that idea.

New episodes of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days premiere on Sundays on TLC and Discovery+.