90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days: Mike claps back at critic who claims Ximena is using him

Defending his relationship. 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Mike Berk is clapping back against critics who claim Ximena Cuellar is using him.

Recently getting engaged on the latest episode of the hit spin-off, her intentions were challenged more than once this season thanks to her checkered past.

Supporting his fiancee, the 34-year-old took to Instagram to slam any viewers that questioned his relationship with the Colombian native.

90 Day Fiance star Mike Berk claps back at critic who claims Ximena is using him

Taking to a Q&A session to check in with 90 Day Fiance viewers, one critic wrote, “She’s using you. You deserve better.”

While this wouldn’t be the first time this worry was expressed by a viewer of the franchise, the New Yorker responded in both English and Spanish, “I don’t need your negativity.”

While the two recently made their engagement official, one viewer asked Mike if they were still together since the show wrapped.

Thanks to the show’s intricate contracts, “I cannot answer that,” he replied.

Mike’s trip to Colombia didn’t come without surprises as he learned a lot about his online girlfriend.

From living with a hitman to the confession that she can’t have any more children, the secrets keep piling up about his future fiance.

Also having two kids by two different men, the 24-year-old admitted she intentionally got pregnant by a man in prison. Expressing lingering feelings for her locked up baby daddy, Ximena acknowledged she needed someone by her side to support her and her children.

What’s next for Mike Berk and Ximena Cuellar on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days?

While Mike left Colombia a happily engaged man, it seems things have changed upon his arrival back to the US.

Telling his family that not only has he felt Ximena getting distant, but she also asked him to pay for a breast augmentation.

Setting off major red flags, in the preview for the upcoming episode, Mike decides to travel back to South America and show up on Ximena’s doorstep to find out what’s going on.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery+.