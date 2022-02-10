90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days: Mike Berk slams viewers who question his relationship with Ximena

Mike and Ximena got engaged on the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days couple, Mike Berk and Ximena Cuellar are the latest pair from the TLC franchise to make it official and get engaged.

Traveling to his online girlfriend’s home country of Colombia to meet her for the first time, the New York native got down on one knee and proposed on the latest episode.

While Ximena’s checkered past has more than enough blemishes for anyone to question her intentions with the US resident, Mike Berk recently slammed critics who doubt his relationship with Ximena.

Mike Berk slams 90 Day Fiance fans who question his relationship with Ximena

Taking to an Instagram Q&A session to answer 90 Day Fiance fan’s juiciest concerns, one viewer simply left him a message, “She using you. You deserve better.”

While the anonymous message expresses a major worry shared by many viewers, the 34-year-old responded in both English and Spanish, “I do not need your negativity.”

Ximena’s past has been critiqued since her first introduction to the show. Having two kids with two different men, the 24-year-old confessed she intentionally got pregnant by a man in prison.

Admitting that Mike wasn’t her usual type, Ximena also revealed she usually dated more prominent men in roles such as police officers and tattoo artists.

Setting off red flags when she expressed lingering feelings for her locked up baby daddy, she acknowledged she needed someone to support her and her children.

Even Ximena’s family made it clear that Mike would give her and her kids a better life and encouraged her by saying Mike was a stable choice, despite grossing her out from time to time.

Are Ximena and Mike still together?

While Mike left Colombia an engaged man, the teaser for the upcoming episode shows things getting shaky between the two.

Illustrating that Ximena has gotten distant since he left South America, Mike also mentioned that she asked him to pay for a breast augmentation.

Mike had a bad feeling and decided to take the long international flight back to Ximena and show up on her doorstep.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery+.