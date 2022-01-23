90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days: Memphis says Hamza has no issues with ‘sexy time’ despite her comments

Memphis contradicts herself about “sexy time” statements. Pic credit: TLC

In last week’s episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, Memphis Smith faced backlash from fans after she went to Hamza’s house for the first time to meet with his mother where they ultimately ended up having “sexy time.”

Now, Memphis has retracted her prior statement saying that Hamza has an issue with “sexy time” and how she was not satisfied.

Memphis replied to a question in a recent Instagram Story that asked, “Did Hamza work on his stamina or he is still a quick shooter?”

She now says that Hamza does not have any issues with sexy time. However, during the episode we clearly see her having an extreme issue about his lack of performance, as she makes it very apparent to him.

Hamza, on the other hand, was very pleased with “sexy time” but you could see the disgust on Memphis’ face the morning after.

“Hamza has never had issues in that department!” was Memphis’ reply to the fan’s question. “Some people encourage and want to create a certain illusion I guess? SMH.”

So not only is she facing backlash in regards to being disrespectful to his mother, but now she’s taking back her harsh statement about her partner’s performance.

Memphis responds to fan in Instagram Story. Pic credit: @missmemphis_90day/Instagram

Memphis constantly goes back and forth

Some fans may say that Memphis feels bad about saying it on live TV, even if those were her true feelings. Or, some could say that maybe the more time she spent with Hamza, the more intimate they were able to become, and perhaps she had a change of heart regarding the situation.

Perhaps Memphis is retracting her statement because she sees that she’s catching a lot of heat from fans of the show because she was deemed as being disrespectful to Hamza’s mother while she was there. So perhaps now she wants to make it seem as though everything was just fine and that there were no issues that arose between the two.

Memphis claims her actions were innocent

Another fan posed the question, “Do you have any regrets on your sexy time? I wouldn’t lol. Girl he is fooooine.”

Memphis responded, “Owe talk about mad! The thought was supposed to be fun and innocent but turned into something more sinister…but was not my intention!”

Memphis claims her actions were supposed to be “fun and innocent.” Pic credit: @missmemphis_90day/Instagram

Memphis now wants to make it seem like her comments weren’t as big of a deal as they were, and that she was just trying to have fun and be light-hearted about the situation.

We will have to tune in to next week’s episode to see what Memphis comes up with next.

