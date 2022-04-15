90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days: Memphis is feeling like a confident ‘queen’ after tearful breakdown online

Memphis Smith is feeling confident in her latest Instagram video. Pic credit: TLC

Since Season 5 of Before the 90 Days has come to a wrap, Memphis Smith has taken to social media to share her thoughts and feelings on how she’s being viewed by fans of the show.

She has received a lot of criticism over her relationship with Hamza Moknii. Many have shared their opinions about Memphis’ pregnancy and even questioned whether Hamza was really her baby’s father.

Despite the judgments she’s received, Memphis has continued to defend herself to the 90 Day fandom and is spreading her message on the importance of remaining confident in all situations.

Memphis calls herself a confident ‘queen’

Memphis shared a post on her Instagram account with a video showing herself in a seemingly happier mood than she’s been in recently.

The mother of 3 posted a clip of herself dancing while being dolled up with a full face of make-up, and large curls in her hair. She’s smiling and laughing while jamming to background music.

In her caption, she says, “Loving the Confidence Queen. Keep your head up and always shine.”

Memphis received a ton of backlash after skipping out on the second half of the Tell All special just before her segment. Fans of the show were eagerly awaiting the chance to hear her side of things and to justify her actions during the season.

Hamza’s sister, Rawia, joined in on the criticism with a social media post supporting her brother and insinuating that Memphis was full of lies. The post led Memphis to share an emotional video stating she is tired of the drama and the accusations.

It appears that Memphis is trying to focus on herself and is not interested in being part of any more drama.

What is the status of Memphis and Hamza’s relationship?

Aside from learning that Hamza is now in America, fans did not get much information about the couple’s relationship status during the Tell All.

Hamza revealed Memphis did give birth to their child but did not share if the two were still together romantically. Memphis has shared various posts claiming fans don’t know the truth about her relationship and just make accusations. However, she has continued to keep viewers in the dark about what’s really going on with her and Hamza.

Some fans are speculating that the couple will appear on the new season of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? or even 90 Day Diaries. If that is true, that means Memphis and Hamza both will continue to keep their relationship status a secret.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus.