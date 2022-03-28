90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days: Memphis claps back at people ‘spewing lies’ about recent baby photo

Memphis Smith expressed her anger about people “spewing lies” about a photo of her baby she recently shared. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance star Memphis Smith is fed up with people “spewing lies” about a recent photo she shared of her son.

As Monsters & Critics reported, Memphis debuted a photo of her son on Instagram earlier this month in a since-deleted post.

When Memphis’ followers questioned who the baby’s father was, she clarified, “This is my son! Not Apart of Hamza!”

Since sharing, then deleting the pic, Before the 90 Days viewers have speculated whether the baby could be an older pic of her son with her ex and not a baby with Hamza Moknii.

Following the March 27 episode of Before the 90 Days, 90 Day Fiance viewers were even more confused when Memphis revealed during the episode that she was pregnant with Hamza’s baby just several weeks into her visit to Tunisia.

Some 90 Day Fiance viewers wondered if Memphis might have been pregnant by another man, given the short timeline she was in Tunisia and discovered she was with child.

Memphis Smith fires back at 90 Day Fiance viewers who questioned her baby’s paternity

Following the episode, Memphis took to her Instagram Stories to clear the air for her critics who questioned her baby’s paternity.

Pic credit: @missmemphis05/Instagram

In the first slide, Memphis shared a screenshot from a social media post on which she commented.

“Why can’t you guys read? Every single day people are taking things the wrong way!” Memphis wrote in the comment. “Why in the heck would I br pregnant by someone else? Why does it have to be the worst thing?”

“Why can’t it just be I was there longer?” she continued. “That is the problem you guys believe ANYTHING but the truth! I’m over all of this ridiculous stuff! Stop spreading more lies! I don’t like it! I’m seriously tired of it!”

Pic credit: @missmemphis05/Instagram

She then added text at the bottom of the screenshot that read, “I swear people can not let people live! Someone is always spewing lies! I do not condone lying nor will I ever! You guys should know by my post by now I don’t take crap from people any longer!”

Memphis tells her haters ‘Stop these lies!’

In a second Story, Memphis shared another screenshot, this time of a comment from a critic who accused her of being in Tunisia longer than she said. Memphis called out the Instagram account, Kiki and Kibbitz, who shared the screenshot and warned her followers not to believe what they share online.

“Please do not believe this page!” Memphis wrote. “I DIDN’T confirm I was pregnant by anyone else! STOP THESE LIES!”

It seems as though Memphis has had enough of the lies. Last week, Memphis made her Instagram private after complaining about trolls on her page.

“Sorry making my page private!” Memphis wrote in her Instagram Stories before making her page private. “I don’t need followers and if I see someone ever disrespecting my kid I will go wild and get out of character! I’m sick of you people! I’m serious!!”

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.