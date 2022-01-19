90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days: Mahogany speaks out after being accused of being a scammer

90 Day Fiance viewers are convinced Ben Rathbun is getting catfished by his Peruvian girlfriend, Mahogany. Pic credit: TLC

While fans were convinced that Ben Rathbun was being catfished by his Peruvian girlfriend Mahogany on the latest season of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, apparently, that isn’t the case.

Despite being too “shy” to video-chat and only previously talking by phone twice, Ben’s mysterious internet girlfriend is speaking out and telling the world she isn’t a scammer.

Mahogany speaks out after being accused of being a scammer on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days

In a post uploaded to Instagram by an account that goes by @passion70roll, the page claims to be Ben’s girlfriend Mahogany from Peru.

Trying to disprove what the 90 Day Fiance universe is currently thinking of her, the South-American native captioned the post, “So am I a scammer? Of course nou!”

Still not believing that Mahogany was behind the account, 90 Day Fiance fans listed their suspicions in the comment section.

Referring to the sexy pose in the photo, one critic noted, “You don’t seem too shy to video chat lol.”

However, some commenters were convinced it was Mahogany and tried to prepare her for the criticism that came with joining the notorious reality TV series. They offered some advice about how to get through the onslaught of comments that would be headed her way.

“Hope you’re ready for the onslaught of everyone’s opinions! It’s not much fun so I hope you have thick skin. Glad to see you’re real,” the user wrote.

Ben revealed to his friends that he ‘loaned’ Mahagony $1,000

Coming from an upbringing that Ben described as a “cult,” the Michigan-native explained to his friends that he and his 24-year-old girlfriend connected over their shared love for the Lord.

And while fans already thought Mahogany was a catfish when Ben revealed that they had never video chatted, the red flags grew when he opened up about the $1,000 he sent to her.

Explaining that it wasn’t giving her money because it was a “loan,” both Ben’s friends and 90 Day Fiance fans are convinced his internet girlfriend isn’t who she says she is.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays on TLC and Discovery+.