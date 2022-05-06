90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days: Mahogany Roca strikes sexy pose in black lace outfit

Mahogany struck a sultry pose ahead of Mother’s Day. Pic credit: @mahogany_roca/Instagram

Mahogany Roca of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days has been showing fans her sexy side lately.

The 24-year-old native of Peru is known by 90 Day Fiance viewers for her romantic relationship with Ben Rathbun, an American who is 28 years her senior.

Now that 90 Day Fiance fans know that Mahogany isn’t a catfish but a real person, and since her Instagram account recently got verified, they’ve been paying more attention to her posts on social media.

90 Day Fiance star Mahogany Roca poses in sexy lace ensemble

Mahogany recently shared a pic for her 33.8k followers on Instagram, posing in a sexy lace ensemble.

“Mother’s day is coming up and I want to share it with you. Guess what gift it’s ❣” Mahogany teased in her caption for the post.

For her sultry selfie, Mahogany gave her best serious face to the camera, sporting slightly smudged eyeliner for a smoky makeup look, along with rosy cheeks and a pink lip to accentuate her facial features.

Mahogany’s hair was blonde in the pic – a difference from the medium brown shade she sported during her time on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days – and she wore it parted down the middle as her layers cascaded past her shoulders.

Crossing one leg over the other as she sat in a chair, Mahogany showed off her lacy, black bodysuit with a halter neck and deep v-neck. The Peruvian beauty’s ensemble had lace cutouts in all the right places, which she showcased as she struck a pose for the selfie.

Mahogany shares more sexy photos and videos with fans

Since gaining notoriety from her time on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, Mahogany has been spicing up her Instagram Feed with alluring selfies. Earlier in the week, Mahogany shared one of her TikTok videos to Instagram, in which she danced seductively for the camera while giving a smile.

Mahogany donned a black tank top that she paired with a tropical skirt and panned the camera to her mid-section to show off her flat and toned abs after blowing a kiss to the lens.

Mahogany’s post received plenty of attention, with many of her fans pointing out how different she seems than on the show and noticing that she shed some weight as well.

Since sharing more on Instagram with her fans, Mahogany has gotten a lot of questions. When curious followers recently asked her if she’d be interested in OnlyFans, she explained, “Not just yet. I would have to learn more about the platform.”

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.