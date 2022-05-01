90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days: Mahogany Roca is pretty in pink, check out her latest photos

Mahogany Roca looks stunning in pink in new Instagram pics. Pic credit: TLC

Mahogany Roca had the 90 Day fandom in a frenzy when she appeared on Season 5 of Before the 90 Days. The Peru native was in a relationship with Ben Rathbun who was twice her age.

The couple received a ton of backlash and criticism as their romance appeared fake and ingenuine. Mahogany was called out by fans multiple times for seemingly using Ben and lying about basic details of her life.

Their relationship was rocky from the start, and Mahogany never truly addressed the concerns of Ben or the fans. Now that she’s done filming and her relationship with Ben is over, Mahogany is attempting to navigate her life with her newfound stardom.

Mahogany is pretty in pink in recent Instagram pics

Like many former 90 Day Fiance stars, Mahogany has gained a large number of followers since appearing on the show. While her Instagram is fairly new, she’s already learning to use it to build her growing brand.

She recently shared a series of pics with her fans, looking stunning in a bright Spring color. She is seen wearing a simple black tank top with a pair of bright pink pants. She completed her outfit with a pair of strappy black wedge heels.

Mahogany styled her hair in soft loose waves and kept her makeup minimal and natural-like. She poses on a couch in her photos – one more playful and the other giving a more seductive gaze.

In her caption, she mentioned the beauty products she’s wearing in the pics. She writes, “Loving the products of #Esteelauder.” Other posts on her Instagram account show that the reality star may be interested in sharing more of her favorite beauty products with her followers.

What has Mahogany been doing since 90 Day Fiance?

The Tell All for Before the 90 Days did not give fans everything they were asking for when it came to Mahogany. Compared to others, she got off easy with the questions she was asked and avoided answering most of them.

Multiple incidents that were mentioned in the show were not addressed at the Tell All including Mahogany’s real age, the money Ben gave her, and where she actually lived. Despite the unanswered questions, Ben and Mahogany attempted to make their relationship work. Unfortunately, their differences were too much to overcome, and they eventually split for good.

Since then, Mahogany has been building her presence on social media and connecting with fans. She appears to be working towards being an influencer and has mentioned wanting to learn more about creating an OnlyFans account.

Based on multiple follower questions and her posts, it looks like she’s still single and not currently looking for a relationship.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus.