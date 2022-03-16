90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days: Kimberly admits that sometimes her self-worth gets ‘tested’ by trolls

Kimberly Menzies opens up about negative comments. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days cast member Kimberly Menzies has quickly learned that being on TV comes with its share of drawbacks, the most obvious being the negative criticisms.

The newly minted TLC personality knows how to laugh at herself and she often reshares memes that make fun of her online. However, Kimberly just admitted on social media that sometimes the negative comments do test her self-worth.

Kimberly has been the butt of many online jokes due to her relationship with Nigerian rapper Usman ‘Sojaboy’ Umar which is still playing out on the show.

The vast age gap between the couple is notable, as Kimberly is 50 and Usman is in his early thirties.

TLC viewers have seen this storyline play out with Usman before with his now ex-wife Lisa Hamme, another older woman from the U.S.

Many are convinced that Usman has no interest in Kimberly but is simply using her for the show and to get to America, and they’ve had plenty to say about the couple’s relationship.

However, she’s trying to take it all in stride.

Kimberly Menzies admits that sometimes her self-worth gets tested

Kimberly recently had a Q&A with her Instagram followers and there were some good questions in the mix.

One person asked the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star if being on the show and the negativity that comes with it affects her self-worth.

“You have to develop a thick skin and realize that people only see what they want to see,” admitted Kimberly. “The people that know me, know me.”

Nonetheless, Kimberly is only human and she admitted that sometimes the negativity does take a toll on her.

At one point people even called her out for trying to coerce Usman into having sex with her, and some people even labeled her behavior as predatory.

“My self-worth is everything, even [though] it gets tested at times,” confessed Kimberly.

Kimberly Menzies says she laughs along with the trolls

The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star continued to open up to her Instagram followers during the Q&A.

One person asked Kimberly about dealing with the trolls known for creating memes at her expense.

“The memes are hilarious! I literally laugh out loud at most,” admitted Kimberly. “The trolls will be trolls.”

As for how she deals with them, the reality TV personality admitted once again that it requires having “thick skin.”

However, Kimberly is not opposed to using the block bottom in certain situations.

“I delete and block if they’re really bad on my social media,” she said.

