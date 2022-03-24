90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Kim Menzies makes it clear she didn’t bribe Sojaboy with expensive gifts

Kim Menzies speaks on claims she bribed Sojaboy. Pic credit: TLC

When 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers saw Sojaboy’s return to the show with 50-year-old Kim Menzies they were convinced he was with her for the green card, but she doesn’t agree.

It certainly didn’t help people’s perception of their relationship when Kim met Sojaboy for the first time and showered him with expensive gifts.

But Kim wants to make things clear to everyone that she did not bride the 32-year-old with the pricey times.

Kim Menzies insists she didn’t bribe Sojaboy with expensive gifts

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star has heard all the comments about her using gifts to bride Sojaboy, but Kim says she doesn’t need to do that!

We saw her gift the Nigerian native a new Macbook Pro, a PlayStation 5, and a gold chain with his moniker engraved on it. However, Kim said she had no ulterior motives to purchase the items except out of kindness.

“I don’t need to buy a man’s love for anything. I don’t need to do that,” said Kim during an interview with Entertainment Tonight. “Anybody — my friends, my son — anybody will tell you everything I do, everything comes from my heart.”

She continued, “I’m a giver. I’m just a giving kind of woman. I don’t know about now anymore, but I’m a giver.”

“I don’t need to bribe somebody to be with me,” The 50-year-old later added. “I did it because I’m a good person, honestly…I don’t need to bribe somebody for sex. That’s gross.”

During her chat with the media outlet, the TLC cast member also explained that the gifts she purchased for Sojaboy weren’t as expensive as we might think.

Kim Menzies explains the pricey times she bought Sojaboy

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star continued to talk about the claim that she tried to bride Sojaboy with expensive gifts.

However, Kim explained the items were not as pricey as viewers assumed.

“The PlayStation actually was not that expensive,” confessed Kim. “I don’t want to say how I got it, but I used some of my little restaurant manager charm, and I talked the guy down to $150, $200 over the price now. It was not that expensive. Swear to God, it wasn’t. “

Kim noted that the gold chain she gave Sojaboy was a birthday gift, and as for the new Macbook, she had a reason for making that purchase.

“The only reason I got him the MacBook is, it was two weeks or something before we went to Zanzibar, we were arguing on the phone…and he had it on top of his car,” explained Kim. “And he drove off and it fell and somebody ran over it.”

“I felt so bad because I was the one that started the argument. So, that’s why,” she added.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.