90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days: Kim encourages Cameo fan to follow their dreams like she did with Sojaboy

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days newbie and Sojaboy’s number one fan, Kimberly “Kim” Menzies already has a Cameo page up and running and her latest video is causing quite the stir. The video was posted by Sojaboy on social media –and by the way, he tagged the wrong Kim once again but we’ll get to that in a minute.

Kim’s video drew interest because she tried to motivate a woman by telling her to go for her dreams the same way she went for her dream of being with Sojaboy.

Kim was the one who reached out to the 32-year-old on social media after being a fan of his music. She later flew out to meet Sojaboy in hopes of being with him. For now, she’s still just a “potential” girlfriend but the 50-year-old is happy that she followed her dreams and pursued the Nigerian rapper.

Kim tells Cameo fan she followed her dreams and pursued Sojaboy

Sojaboy is heavily trying to promote Kim’s Cameo account which so far only has five fans and two reviews. He posted a video on his Instagram page and urged his followers to “book her and get positive vibes.”

And that’s exactly what Kim delivered in the short snippet after a man booked her to motivate a young woman named Nicolina.

“Hi, Nicolina I’m Kim from 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days and I got this Cameo shoutout from [someone who] said you needed a pep talk, and he wanted me to talk to you about following your dreams just like I did with Sojaboy.”

She continued, “Listen it was amazing. I decided, just I’m older I’m just gonna do me and I went and met my guy. So you know, I’m happy now and I wish the same for you.”

By the way, the newly minted TLC star is charging $30 for personal videos and $50 for business-related videos.

Sojaboy tags the wrong Kim again

Kim’s video caught the attention of Instagram users after Sojaboy posted it to the page, but it was another oversight that had tongues wagging. As it turns out, Sojaboy made the mistake of tagging another account instead of the one belonging to Kim.

This is not the first time that the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star tagged the wrong Kim instead of his “potential” girlfriend and once against people quickly took notice.

Sojaboy eventually caught wind of his mistake and corrected the snafu but not before people started to comment on the error.

“Why do you keep tagging the wrong Kim? Lmaooo,” wrote one Instagram user.

“Still can’t even tag the right account smh,” added another.

Someone else also wrote, “lmaooo potential wife but still tagging the wrong account.”

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.