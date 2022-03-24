90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days: Kim admits she’s ‘embarrassed’ about trying to coax Sojaboy into having sex

Kim Menzies is mortified by her behavior. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star, Kim Menzies is admittedly embarrassed after seeing her behavior play out on the show. Kim has gotten a ton of backlash for a previous episode where she tried to coax Sojaboy into having sex with her.

After the Nigerian rapper turned her down, Kim eventually grew angry, and people were quick to call her out.

At one point, critics even accused Kim of “predatory” behavior as she continued to push Sojaboy to sleep with her. However, Kim has since apologized for her actions and recently admitted to being “mortified” about what she did.

Kim is embarrassed about trying to coax Sojaboy into sleeping with her

The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star opened up about one of the most talked-about scenes on the show this season, and admittedly she’s not happy with her behavior.

“I apologized for it on my social media,” said Kim during a chat with Entertainment Tonight. “Once I saw it back, and I would never in my life … It was so bad.”

She continued, “And the criticism I got for that, even now I still get it. And I’ve apologized and I’ve put it to bed. But I feel mortified. I embarrassed myself.”

Kim noted that her actions on TV didn’t just affect her, but her 25-year-old son as well.

“I embarrassed my son…He was very disappointed in me. He was embarrassed,” admitted Kim, who expressed that alcohol played a role in her behavior.

“I was drinking a lot –and I’m not using alcohol as an excuse, but I had three bottles of champagne because I was nervous,” she said. “I was really nervous about this young guy, and here I am, 50 years old, and I’m like, ‘Hey.’ I was nervous.”

Kim Menzies says ‘I will never live that down’

While the scene played out weeks ago on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, people have not forgotten the embarrassing moment, and Kim doesn’t think they ever will.

“The way I acted, I was mortified,” said the TLC star. “I was mortified. And I will never live that down, I don’t think.”

She continued, “And I got a lot of people that were victims of sexual assault and all that. And I’m ashamed of it.”

Kim calls the moment where she tried to pressure Sojaboy into having sex with her one of the biggest regrets she’s had throughout the season.

“If I could go back and change one thing, I would change that,” said Kim.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.