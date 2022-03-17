90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days: Johnny dishes on his relationship with Ella, doesn’t blame her for cheating

Johnny Chao explained more about his relationship with Ella and tried to get 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers to not blame her for cheating. Pic credit: TLC

Amid 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers’ negative responses towards Ella Johnson after she admitted to cheating on Johnny, Johnny dished on their relationship.

He explained their initial and ongoing circumstances in an effort to get viewers to understand where they were both coming from and he took the majority of the blame for Ella’s cheating.

Johnny spoke out in defense of Ella and gave justification for her behavior and told Before the 90 Days viewers not to blame her.

His post is no longer available on his page and was met with criticism from 90 Day fans.

Johhny Chao defended Ella Johnson to 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers

In a post on Instagram that was captured by a 90 Day fan page, Johnny explained more details about his relationship with Ella, put himself down, and said he did not blame her for cheating.

As he addressed the 90 Day community Johnny said, “Thank you for supporting us. I am Johnny. I must do the whole statement to let everyone understand what happened between me and Ella:”

He used numbered paragraphs to describe his points. He first gave context to their timeline by saying they met early on in the pandemic when there were tough travel restrictions.

He then explained, “2. Ella being very patient and nice to me and can tolerate the fact that I carrying a son as a single Dad which most Chinese girls may do not like single dad I am very thankful for her, give me new hope for love.”

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

He detailed their limited options for meeting in person before remarking, “I acted as a coward to fly to Dubai due to the China restrictions even Chinese can hardly fly back to China. I fall back again from it canceled the ticket.”

Johhny pressed, “I agreed to have open relationship I told her if someone is better than me I will and must let her go, it is unfair to just let her waiting hopeless and also without clear timeline, it is cruel thing I aware it.”

Johnny talked about how their only option is for him to fly to the US before making his next point, “5. For what happened to the past I think I have no right to blame her for what she did because she was 28, 2 years earlier now she is 30 I know I wasted her best age I feel great guilty and what I did is totally unfair.”

Johnny ended his message to 90 Day viewers by saying, “So I will not dig it more further. I must admit mostly about the pandemic otherwise we could meet 2 years earlier.”

Pic credit: @truecrime_jankie/Instagram

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Day viewers reacted to Johnny Chao’s message

Many Before the 90 Days viewers landed in the comments of the fan page’s post to share opinions on the things Johnny said about his relationship with Ella.

The author of the post wrote, “I do think that ella pushed [him] into writing this. She said look johnny i am the bad guy because of you….”

Another critic added, “for sure, she guilt trips this guy. He has a family, job and lives in China. Things have been difficult but she’s always about herself. Does she not consider his family and life circumstances when she thinks of their relationship and future? He needs to drop her like a bad habit. She’s not worth it.”

Someone else commented, “This is sad, he blames himself and calls himself a coward. Why is he letting Ella’s gross a** beat him into submission?”

Other people couldn’t get over the fact that Johnny said he wasted Ella’s good years.

Pic credit: @truecrime_jankie/Instagram

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.