90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days: Jasmine Pineda shows off her curves in new bathing suit pic

Jasmine Pineda is ready for summer as she poses in a bathing suit on Instagram.

Jasmine Pineda has become overwhelmingly popular since her debut on Before the 90 Days. Her outspoken nature, bold personality, and long black hair has made her stand out amongst her co-stars this season.

The Panama native fell in love with Gino Palazzolo after meeting on a dating app and starting a long-distance relationship. The two had a rocky start, but in the end, they got engaged and committed to making their relationship work.

Throughout her time on the show, Jasmine talked about the importance of embracing her looks and doing things to take care of her body. She often encouraged women to do the same by telling them to find ways to feel empowered and inspired.

Jasmine is not afraid to show off her body

Fans of the show often saw Jasmine working out and being mindful of her health as keeping her body toned was important to her. She revealed on the show that she is vegan and does what she can to take care of her body.

Often sharing pictures on Instagram, Jasmine used the platform to post a new picture showing off her curves. In the photo, she’s wearing a black, one-piece bathing suit that has green, yellow, red, and blue stripes. The swimsuit is tied in the front, revealing just enough skin to show off her curvaceous body.

She captioned her post with a poem by Maya Angelou, titled Phenomenal Woman.

Jasmine is also rocking long, blonde hair which is a change of pace from her signature black tresses. Recently, she received some criticism for a wig she wore on the Before the 90 Days Tell All episode.

Fans did not like the new look, which led Jasmine to reveal she has been experimenting with wigs lately. The reality star says she began losing her hair and enjoys switching up her look with different wigs.

Are Jasmine and Gino still together?

The season finale of Before the 90 Days showed Jasmine accepting Gino’s marriage proposal despite their ongoing arguments over Gino keeping secrets and Jasmine’s trust issues.

Part 1 of the Tell All special showed the two arguing over Gino messaging other women and how it has impacted their intimate life. In part 2, the couple revisited their argument over Gino sending his ex-girlfriend revealing photos of Jasmine. Their scenes were explosive, but in the end, the two believed their love could conquer these issues.

The two continue to put their love on display via social media. They appear to be in the planning stages of their wedding. They both shared they are still in love and hope to get Jasmine to America and start their lives together.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus.