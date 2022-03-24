90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days: Jasmine Pineda shares tips for couples with cultural differences

Jasmine Pineda shares tips for couples. Pic credit: TLC

Jasmine Pineda and Gino Palazzolo’s relationship is still going strong despite their cultural differences. And now the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star is giving tips to other couples dealing with similar issues.

Jasmine and Gino quickly became one of the most controversial pairs on the show due to Jasmine’s anger and jealousy. Initially, she garnered backlash about her behavior, but over time she won over the heart of viewers.

As for her relationship with Gino, that took a surprising turn as well. After breaking up a few weeks ago, many thought the couple was done for good, but Jasmine quickly forgave Gino and now they’re engaged.

Since the episode aired Jasmine has been declaring her love for her fiance, and she recently shared some tips on how to make a relationship work despite cultural differences.

Jasmine Pineda shares tips for couples with cultural differences

The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star wants to help other couples with their relationships, so she decided to share some useful tips on social media.

Jasmine shared a lengthy post on Instagram and opened up about the challenges that couples from different cultural backgrounds can face and how to address them.

“Coming from different cultures, you are likely to have different thoughts about what is right and wrong, have different aspirations and ideals,” wrote Jasmine. “Maybe have different ideas about how each should behave in certain situations. The list is long.”

She then went on to share some tips on how to “deal with cultural differences.”

The happily engaged TLC star listed “respect” as the first requirement for a good relationship.

“For the sake of your relationship and possibly future, try to understand where your partner is coming from,” she wrote. “By reading into your partner’s culture, it will make it easier for you to understand them more.”

Jasmine Pineda says couples need to be understanding and ‘patient’

The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star continued to share tips for couples with cultural differences and she listed “patience” as an integral component of a good relationship.

“Learn to be patient and allow your partner the opportunity to adjust to your cultural heritage,” said Jasmine. “It’s all about acceptance at this stage, and if your partner can’t get used to these habits, then it’s time to re-think your situation.”

The 34-year-old also advised couples to be understanding of each other’s cultures.

“Be curious and ask plenty of questions,” she noted. “Then, your partner will also show interest in your culture. Remember, you don’t have to like everything in your partner’s culture. Just understand!”

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.