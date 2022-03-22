90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days: Jasmine Pineda says she’s ‘so happy’ following proposal from Gino

Jasmine Pineda is happier than ever. Pic credit: TLC

Jasmine Pineda is on cloud nine following a proposal from Gino Palazzolo on the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.

While many people were surprised by the turn of events between the couple, the Panamanian native is now happier than ever at the prospect of being Mrs. Palazzolo one day.

We’ll have to wait and see if Jasmine and Gino will tie the knot before the season ends. However, we know that Jasmine’s recent social media posts indicate that things are still good between her and Gino.

Before the surprise proposal, the pair had a major falling out after discovering that Gino had sent topless photos of Jasmine to his ex. After ending things with him during what was meant to be a romantic getaway, they soon reconciled.

Viewers were surprised at how quickly Jasmine forgave Gino despite being heartbroken over his actions. However, soon after getting back together, Jasmine got upset with Gino again and accused him of being dishonest.

That caused tensions between them, and Gino decided to prove his love for Jasmine by purchasing an engagement ring.

In the latest episode, he popped the question, and she said yes.

Jasmine Pineda is ‘so happy’ after the proposal from Gino Palazzolo

The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star has been raving about her relationship with Gino now that the secret is out that they’re engaged. Following the episode, Jasmine shared several messages on Instagram declaring her love for her fiance.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

In one post shared on her Instagram story, the reality TV personality got creative and added a photo of herself and Gino inside the cutout of a heart.

The photo seems to be from the day Gino proposed as Jasmine happily showed off her ring in the picture as Gino beamed from ear to ear.

Jasmine tagged her fiance in the post and wrote, “I’m so happy.”

“I love you babe from bald head to toe,” she added, alluding to Gino’s propensity for hats and sandals, which has become a running joke for viewers.

Pic credit: @jasminepanama1/Instagram

Jasmine Pineda says she’s living a ‘fairytale’

The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star continued to express her happiness following her engagement to Gino.

Jasmine shared another Instagram post and raved about her love for her fiance and noted that she’s fine even if the world doesn’t understand it.

“I don’t need people to understand our love. You’re my happily ever after!” wrote Jasmine. “My fairytale with magic toothbrushes and everlasting fingernails.”

Pic credit: @jasminepanama1/Instagram

“My king doesn’t have an armor but a million…colorful hats,” she added.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.