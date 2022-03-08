90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days: Jasmine Pineda says her mom wasn’t upset by Gino’s refusal to remove his hat

Jasmine Pineda defends Gino Palazzolo. Pic credit: TLC

Gino Palazzolo and his trusty hats have spawned some hilarious memes from the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days fandom. But in the latest episode viewers got mad when he refused to take off his hat during his first meeting with Jasmine Pineda’s mother.

However, Jasmine has come to the defense of her beau and noted that her mother was not offended by Gino’s behavior.

It seems the Panamania native got a lot of messages about Gino’s faux pas so she took to social media to clear up the misconception that her mother was upset.

Jasmine Pineda says her mom was not upset with Gino Palazzolo for not removing his hat

The tense moment played out in the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days when Gino met Jasmine’s mom.

Things were already stacking up against Gino– who by the way is only a year apart in age from Jasmine’s mom. However, when they sat down to dinner things took a turn for the worse after Jasmine explained Gino’s insecurity about removing his hat prior to them praying over the meal.

Jasmine’s mom did not seem pleased with the revelation and viewers bashed the 52-year-old for refusing to take the hat off. But Jasmine has since spoken about and revealed that her mother was not offended by Gino’s behavior.

Jasmine shared a message on her Instagram Story and revealed, “My mom (despite being very religious and old fashioned) never saw a problem about Gino taking the hat off.”



Jasmine explained that despite having certain traditions her mother understood Gino’s situation in not wanting to take off his hat before they prayed over the meal.

“She understood his position and as she said, the prayer is a conversation with God and he will listen to Gino even if he’s wearing a hat,” said Jasmine. “She didn’t see it as disrespectful because in her eyes we all deserve to choose how to pray.”

90 Day viewers slam Gino Palazzolo for not removing his hat

Jasmine’s mom may have allowed Gino some grace despite his refusal to remove his hat, but some 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers were upset about his behavior.

“Gino is showing up so disrespectful,” wrote one Twitter user. “Like you don’t take off your hat when entering this woman’s home?”



Someone else added a rolling eye GIF and questioned, “Gino can’t take his hat off for 30 seconds for a prayer?”

Another Twitter user shared a photo of the expression on Jasmine’s mom’s face when Jasmine told her that Gino wasn’t comfortable taking off his hat.

Jasmine-Mom, Gino doesn’t want to take his hat off for the prayer.

Do you think Gino’s refusal to remove his hat was disrespectful?

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays on TLC and Discovery+.