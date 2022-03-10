90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days: Jasmine Pineda says Gino’s sandals were a gift from her mom

Jasmine explains Gino Palazzolo’s sandals. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days cast member Gino Palazzolo has been getting mocked for his choice of footwear. However, the sandal-wearing TLC star is not to blame for the pair he rocked in the latest episode.

Actually, it was Jasmine Pineda’s mom who gifted him the sandals that viewers saw and there is a cultural meaning behind it. Jasmine defended her boyfriend after she noticed him being mocked online and she explained that it wasn’t Gino who made the fashion choice.

The 52-year-old has certainly gotten his fair share of criticism regarding his style which often includes sandals, shorts, and his infamous hat. While the focus has often been on Gino’s head it seems now people are focused on his feet.

Jasmine Pineda defends Gino Palazzolo and his sandals

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers rarely miss anything and Gino’s footwear didn’t go unnoticed on Sunday night, but this time around Jasmine’s mom is to blame for the unique footwear.

Jasmine reshared a meme that was posted online mocking Gino’s sandals and she posted a message on Instagram with an explanation.

The post showed a photo of Gino’s foot with the caption “Gino commits crimes against fashion.”

“It was my mom’s gift to Gino,” responded Jasmine. “These are traditional sandals in her hometown. We call them ‘cutarras.'”

Pic credit: jasminepanama1/Instagram

That wasn’t the only item that Jasmine’s mom gifted Gino. She also gave him another “meaningful” gift, a bag which Jasmine showed off as well.

She also noted that the items were picked out by her mom before she even met Gino in person.

We recently witnessed the first meeting between Gino and Jasmine’s mom and there were some tense moments between them, including the moment Gino refused to remove his hat before prayer.

However, he must’ve won her over eventually because she gave him the mementos and he couldn’t wait to sport them.

“My mom even before meeting Gino, she looked at him as someone who was far away from home in a foreign country,” noted Jasmine.

Pic credit: jasminepanama1/Instagram

“She wanted to give him special traditional gifts as a sweet memory from our culture, and most importantly; to make him feel like family and very welcome.”

Gino Palazzolo gets mocked for his sandals

Gino’s footwear might be a tradition in Panama, but 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers are giving him a hard time because of it.

“Gino please buy some new shoes. I’m tired of seeing them disciple sandals on your feet,” said one Twitter user.

“Gino’s shoes ARE KILLING ME!!!! OMG,” said someone else.

Pic credit: @rj1975/@yourstrulyNM/Twitter

Another TLC viewer called Gino’s footwear “funky Jesus shoes.”

Do you feel differently about Gino’s sandals after knowing that they were a gift from Jasmine’s mom?

