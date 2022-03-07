90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Jasmine Pineda expresses ‘immense gratitude’ for Cameo support

Jasmine Pineda expresses gratitude. Pic credit: TLC

Business is booming for 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star, Jasmine Pineda, thanks to overwhelming support from her Cameo clients.

Jasmine just shared a message of gratitude to those who ordered videos from her last month and noted that she could purchase school supplies for her kids from the money she made in February.

The reality TV personality has already revealed that she was fired from her full-time job following her appearance on the show. Jasmine’s occupation was that of an educator until the incident involving Gino and his ex-girlfriend.

Gino sent topless photos of Jasmine to his ex, and the Panamian native claimed that the woman sent those photos to her former place of employment. She lost her job as a result, and now her primary source of income is from OnlyFans and Cameo.

Jasmine Pineda expresses gratitude for Cameo support

Jasmine is not the only 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days cast member making the most of their reality TV stardom by cashing in on online platforms such as Cameo.

However, it has now become Jasmine’s main source of income along with OnlyFans, and she seems to be getting a lot of support from viewers.

February was a good month for Jasmine, who has since purchased all the school supplies needed for her kids from the money she made, and she expressed gratitude in a series of social media posts.

Jasmine shared a few messages on her Instagram story thanking those who have used her services on the platform.

“Thanks to all the amazing people who booked my Cameos during February,” she wrote. “I just came from the mall after buying my kids all their school and therapy supplies thanks to you.”

“My heart is filled with immense gratitude to all and each of you,” said Jasmine, who also shared another post about the importance of expressing “appreciation.”

Pic credit: @jasminepanama1/Instagram

“Make it a habit to tell people ‘thank you,'” she added.

Jasmine Pineda plans to surprise her boys with school supplies bought with Cameo money

The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star shared a photo of the things she purchased for her boys from her Cameo earnings, which along with OnlyFans, has been putting food on her table.

“I’m gonna surprise them tomorrow,” wrote the TLC cast member. “They’re gonna be so happy. My babies are very intelligent and love going to school.”

Jasmine also noted that her kids are usually thankful for what they receive and added, “I can’t complain because they take care of everything. They never demand for special brands or anything.”

Pic credit: @jasminepanama1/Instagram

“I’m blessed with my boys,” she added.

