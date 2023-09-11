90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days: Is Violet pregnant with Riley’s baby? Here’s what we know

Riley Diego provided 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers with a major spoiler on Sunday night.

At the end of the episode, as usual, clips from next week’s episode gave viewers a glimpse of what’s to come, and Riley’s storyline with Violet Tuyet is about to get majorly climactic.

Following a less-than-warm goodbye from Violet as he left Vietnam to return to the U.S., it appears that Riley has found himself in a sticky situation.

The preview clip for next Sunday’s episode showed Riley’s BFF, Tiffanie, asking him whether congratulations were in order.

“Am I gonna be an Auntie?” Tiffanie asked Riley as they stood in the kitchen. Then, Riley dropped a bombshell during his confessional.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“Last week, Violet texted me and told me that she’s pregnant, and it’s mine,” Riley confessed.

When Tiffanie asked Riley what happened, however, he left viewers confused as the clip cut out.

Did Violet get pregnant with Riley’s baby during his trip to Vietnam?

Given Riley and Violet’s storyline this season on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, we’d be shocked to hear that they’re expecting a baby — especially because we’d be even more shocked to discover they actually had sex because they’re just downright incompatible.

Violet hasn’t shown an ounce of affection toward Riley during his visit to Vietnam (or at all this season, to be fair), and he seemed deadset on making her pay for keeping her profile on a dating app after insisting that he delete his.

So, was there some hanky panky that we don’t know about? Or could Violet be pregnant, just not with Riley’s baby?

Riley took it upon himself to react to the chatter online and uploaded a hilarious video clip from an episode of The Simpsons on his Facebook page, seen below.

In the video, a couple performs a tango dance, and afterward, the man tells the woman, “You are now carrying my child.”

Riley’s humorous antic seems to imply that he and Violet didn’t have sex, which would make her pregnancy an immaculate conception.

It’s possible that Violet’s text was a false alarm or that she was pregnant by another man. But there have been some clues about Riley and Violet’s relationship off-screen that may help us solve this pregnancy puzzle.

Riley said he ‘doesn’t want’ Violet after calling her out for being ‘dishonest’

In August, In Touch reported that Riley’s Instagram activity seemed to indicate he had broken things off with his Vietnamese love interest. In his Story, Riley uploaded screenshots of text messages from Violet, in which he accused her of manipulating others into thinking he’s “some type of controlling, insecure person.”

“You want everyone to think you’re sweet and innocent. As long as I’m the one looking like a psychopath it’s OK but the moment I give context and prove to you how disrespectful, hurtful, dishonest you were to me you run and hide,” Riley wrote.

Riley continued his rant, writing, “So Violet, I say this with every fiber of my being, I don’t want you, I don’t care if you don’t like how you’re being portrayed on one episode after I’ve been portrayed as a psychopath for 11 of them.”

“And I truly hope you know that once I am able I will expose every single lie, every single begging for me back text you sent my family, and every single fact that will prove you’re the real narcissist, selfish, rude and untrustworthy person that this show has ever seen.”

90 Day Fiance sleuths have spotted Violet in the U.S. with Riley

Interestingly, however, Riley and Violet were spotted by some 90 Day Fiance fans at the Pocono Premium Outlets last month, implying that Violet was/is here in the U.S.

The fan who spotted Riley and Violet while shopping noted that they were “super friendly and cool” and had a “great” conversation with them.

So, are the pregnancy theatrics and hints at a breakup all for the drama of the show? It’s possible that Violet was in America to film the Tell All or that she and Riley are a couple, and they’re keeping their love story hush-hush on social media so as not to spoil the rest of their storyline this season.

We hate to burst your bubble, 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days fans, but you will have to wait this one out to find out what’s really going on between these two.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.