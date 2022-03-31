90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days: Here’s why Ximena just issued an apology to Mike

Ximena issues an apology to Mike after a undoubtedly rough breakup. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Ximena Morales issued an apology to Mike Berk after his recent social media mishap.

In a recent Instagram live, Mike and his personal hygiene were all fans could talk about, which makes sense considering he had snot coming from his nose but continued on with his live without clearing his face.

After viewers saw Mike’s slip up, he received a lot of negative feedback from fans, as well as Ximena.

Ximena feels sorry for Mike

Following a post Mike made about mental health, Ximena issued an apology and shared that she understands it’s not quite all Mike’s fault.

“Hello, I apologize if it seemed like I was making fun of Mike’s earlier quotes,” she wrote to her Instagram Stories. “I understand, we are all human and we reach an age that makes it difficult for us to control our body and more so when we are not raised to control that. I only hope that many understand my position and see the reality of things. In Mike’s Instagram live it is clear what his behavior was like I feel sorry for mike. Thanks to those who support me #teamximena12”



Mike reacts to negative criticism

After Mike’s Instagram mishap, Mike made a separate post on his Instagram Stories where he referenced how everyone should stop pretending that ridicule on social media is alright. He elaborated that negative social media comments can leave a “lasting effect.”

Mike has been facing tons of negativity that has been looming in the air after the recent episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, where Mike refused to leave Ximena’s home.

In Mike’s Instagram post he stated, “Mental health is real and everyone has a breaking point. All the memes and internet jokes have lasting effects. We need to stop pretending that people can take ridicule and abuse all day every day non-stop on blogs, socials, tv, and articles won’t break anyone down on a long enough timeline.”

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days fans are conflicted

90 Day Fiance fans have been left feeling conflicted. Throughout the season, viewers sympathized with Mike and often criticised Ximena for her coldness towards him. This was especially true with how she handled their break up. However, with his recent posts to social media, viewers are seeing another side to Mike and some are starting to understand where Ximena’s hesitancy came from.

These revelations have made it hard for fans to choose a side.

And after last week’s episode, 90 Day Fiance fans may have to question if Ximena had cause to act in the manner that she did because of the characteristics that Mike was showing her “behind closed doors.”

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.