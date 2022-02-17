90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days: Here’s why Ariela Weinberg is in Ethiopia without Biniyam Shibre

Ariela Weinberg is in Ethiopia while Biniyam Shibre is still in the U.S. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way couple Ariela Weinberg and Biniyam Shibre are currently living on separate continents.

Biniyam’s K-1 Visa was approved in December 2021 and 90 Day Fiance viewers were excited to hear that the Ethiopian native made it to the states with Ariela and their son, Aviel.

But now, Ariela and Biniyam are literally living oceans apart, as Ariela is currently living in Biniyam’s native country of Ethiopia.

90 Day Fiance alums Ariela Weinberg and Biniyam Shibre are living on different continents

The couple didn’t get to spend Valentine’s Day together as a couple, either, as they reported to In Touch.

This was Biniyam’s second Valentine’s Day he’s celebrated stateside and he said he would be spending it with friends, watching the Super Bowl for the first time.

“I will be spending my Valentine’s Day in California with friends enjoying the beautiful weather and watching the Super Bowl,” Biniyam told the publication.

Biniyam added, “In my country we don’t watch American football but since I am in America, I am going to try something new.”

Although Biniyam and Ariela spent their Valentine’s Day apart, it was for a good reason. Ariela told In Touch she was in Biniyam’s native country of Ethiopia to provide aid to the locals.

Ariela Weinberg living in Ethiopia, registering non-profit to provide aid

“I will be spending Valentine’s Day in Ethiopia visiting areas of conflict and food scarcity. My goal is to raise awareness and funds to help the people. There is a drought in Ethiopia as well as ongoing ethnic conflict.”

“My hope is that if people see what is going on they will be moved to help,” Ariela shared. “I am in the process of registering my own non-profit in the U.S. so I can continue to do all I can for the country I love so much.”

Last month, Ariela shared on Instagram that she and her son Avi were “home,” referring to them arriving in Ethiopia.

Despite their current long-distance relationship and frequent arguments during their time on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Ariela and Biniyam sparked rumors in December 2021 that they had tied the knot, despite their very different views about what kind of wedding they hoped to have.

Ariela’s brother shared pics from a wedding ceremony on social media, and from clues that 90 Day Fiance fans were able to gather, it looked as though the nuptials were Ariela and Biniyam’s.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is currently on hiatus.