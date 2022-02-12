90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days: Hamza’s recent photo with Memphis sparks pregnancy speculation

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Memphis Smith and Hamza Moknii spark pregnancy rumors. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance stars Hamza Moknii and Memphis Smith have been the topic of conversation since they first appeared on the show.

After a rough start to their relationship, mainly due to their language barrier and distance, the couple became committed to working out their problems in order to have a lasting relationship.

Since the details of their journey have been playing out each week on the show, fans have turned to their social media accounts, looking for any updates or hints that would reveal if the couple is still together or not.

Rumors have been spreading about these two, and now Hamza has added fuel to the fire with his latest Instagram post.

Hamza Moknii’s latest photo has 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days fans talking

Recently, Hamza posted a photo that has fans speculating about the status of his relationship with Memphis.

In the photo, Hamza is standing behind Memphis and hugging her. He appears to be cradling her stomach, which sparked the idea that she may be pregnant. The second picture in the post shows the two smiling as they embrace one another while Hamza kisses her forehead.

There is no caption on the post, which leaves room for people to make their own assumptions. And that’s exactly what they did.

The comments under this post blew up with fans wondering what these photos meant. Many questioned if the couple is still together, and wanted to know how recently these photos were taken. Some simply wanted to know if this was a pregnancy announcement.

Other users took the opportunity to share their thoughts on the couple being together. While some felt they are meant to be, others feel that Hamza could do better and have encouraged him to leave Memphis.

Neither Hamza nor Memphis responded to the comments, which is not uncommon. However, when searching their lists of followers, the two are no longer following one another on Instagram. This change seems to be new, since Memphis was following and tagging Hamza in posts as recently as January.

What’s next for Memphis Smith and Hamza Moknii?

The latest episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days showed the couple preparing to apply for a marriage license. In their conversations, Memphis became concerned about their finances and questioned Hamza’s ability to earn and save money. She also suggested they sign a prenup, which made Hamza uncomfortable and upset.

Hamza began feeling frustrated with Memphis’ demands and wondered if this was a relationship he truly wanted to be a part of. It appears the differences in their cultural backgrounds, and even their slight age gap, have exposed some cracks in their relationship.

Their future seems unknown and a bit shaky. Do you think these two can overcome their differences and have a successful relationship?

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sunday nights at 8/7c on TLC.