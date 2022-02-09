90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days: Gino’s ex speaks out, slams claim she sent Jasmine’s topless photos to her job

Gino Palazzolo’s ex denies Jasmine Pineda’s claims. Pic credit: TLC

The woman at the center of the controversy surrounding 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days stars, Gino Palazzolo and Jasmine Pineda has broken her silence. Gino’s ex spoke out on social media and denied claims made against her by Jasmine.

According to the Panamanian native, after Gino sent the photos to his ex, she sent them to several people, including her former place of employment. As a result, Jasmine said that she was fired.

However, in response, Gino’s ex stated that she did not know Jasmine’s place of employment.

Gino Palazzolo’s ex denies sending Jasmine’s topless photos to her job

Things have taken an unfortunate turn for the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Day couple thanks to Gino’s actions. Unfortunately for Jasmine, the topless photos that Gino sent to his ex had major repercussions for her and allegedly resulted in her termination.

However, Gino’s ex, who goes by the Instagram handle @linzeerydr, slammed the allegations in a recent post.

“A certain someone out here claiming I sent their pics to their work to get them fired,” she wrote. “When I have no clue where they work ( if they even do)”

“I also ‘bullied her child’ cause that’s what I do is bully little kids, lol” continued the woman, who then slammed Gino in the post. “He is a creep and that’s the end of the story. Anything these [two] make up to hide that fact is just BS.”

It seems Jasmine has threatened legal action against the woman, much like she did Gino in the latest episode because @linzeerydr responded to that in the Instagram post as well.

“I’ll be anxiously waiting for these ‘legal proceedings’ from Panama,” she added.

Pic credit: @linzeerydr/Instagram

Gino Palazzolo’s ex mocks him in social media post

Gino’s ex also shared another post where she mocked him after his head was finally shown on TV in the last episode.

Gino has been attached to his hat since his debut on the show, and viewers have ridiculed the 51-year-old after making it clear that he never shows his head in public.

In a fit of rage during the last episode, Jasmine wanted to get back at Gino for sending her topless photos to his ex, so she snatched the hat from his head.

The cameras caught a proper glimpse of Gino’s bald head which showed a patch of hair at the back before he quickly grabbed his backpack and retrieved a replacement hat.

There has been a slew of memes making fun of Gino’s head, and his ex got in on the action as well.

Pic credit: @linzeerydr/Instagram

She reshared a photo of his bald head on Instagram and wrote, “Don’t think I’ll be hearing from this guy anymore,” along with a laughing emoji.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery+.