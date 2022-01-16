90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days: Gino Palazzolo says he’s working again after critic claims he has no money

In a comment to a Before the 90 Days viewer, Gino let them know that he was working again. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers were clued into the fact that Gino Palazzolo was unemployed when he described early on this season that he was laid off from his job due to the coronavirus pandemic. His employment status has changed, however, because according to Gino he is working again.

Gino was previously employed by Ford Motor Company where he served as an engineering program manager. He was laid off in May of 2020.

Gino said that he has been living off his savings and paying for his Panamanian girlfriend Jasmine Pineda’s extensive cosmetic procedures with his savings as well.

Gino Palazzolo told 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers that he working again

When Gino went down to Panama to spend Christmas with Jasmine, he only brought one gift for her and gave it to her early leaving her to open up nothing on Christmas. Jasmine was furious and Gino described that he could not afford to do more since he was paying for the trip to Panama with his savings being that he was unemployed.

Gino’s money problems as a result of not having a job seem to be over because he let a critic on Instagram know that he has a job again in the comments of one of his pictures.

A comment was made that said, “Don’t let her make you spend all your (money bag emoji).”

To which a critic replied, “Gino spend all the money! I know you don’t have much… (wink face and laughing/crying emojis).”

Then Gino got involved and clarified to the critic, “thanks so much! Good news I’m working again (party emoji).”

Pic credit: @gpalazz2/Instagram

What cosmetic procedures did Gino Palazzolo cover financially for Jasmine Pineda?

Since Gino has been in a relationship with Jasmine he has paid for her teeth, lip enhancements, eyebrows, and facial treatments. He has not said whether he pays for her rent or anything for her two kids.

Jasmine claims that she had her breasts enlarged when she got out of college and that her nose, which many critics thought she’s had work done to, is the result of her biracial heritage.

Before the 90 Days viewers will have to keep watching to find out if Gino reveals anything else that he has paid for.

