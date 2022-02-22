90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days fans question why Jasmine took Gino back after he shared her topless pics

Jasmine Pineda took Gino Palazzolo back after he sent her nudes to his ex and 90 Day Fiance fans are perplexed. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers want answers after seeing Jasmine Pineda take back Gino Palazzo, despite him sending her topless photos to his ex.

This season of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days introduced us to quirky couple Jasmine and Gino, who seemed an odd match off the bat.

Jasmine’s hot temper and fiery personality didn’t seem to mesh well with Gino’s quiet, timid disposition, but the two tried their hand at love when Gino traveled from Michigan to Panama where they met for the first time in person.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers were shocked when they watched as Jasmine discovered that Gino had sent topless photos of her to his ex. Jasmine rightfully lost her cool and gave Gino a little taste of his own medicine when she ripped his ever-present hat off him, exposing his bald head.

It looked as though Jasmine was done with Gino for good when she claimed she never wanted to see him again. However, during the previews for next week’s episode, viewers were shocked to see that Jasmine took Gino back as they took a ride so Gino could meet Jasmine’s mother for the first time.

Confused and disgruntled 90 Day Fiance viewers took to Twitter after the episode and expressed their displeasure with Jasmine’s decision.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers slam Jasmine Pineda for taking back Gino Palazzolo

“Why in the hell would Jasmine forgive Gino and take his a** back?? 🤔,” wrote one 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewer who felt Gino’s actions were unforgivable.

“He did one of the lowest things in my opinion and I would have ran charges up on his card on that vacation and left his a** high and dry! Unforgiving!” they continued.

Another disgruntled viewer took to Twitter to write, “I’m confused. Jasmine has already said what she really thinks about Gino: he’s a sad, lonely man, has a little pee pee, can’t dress…but she’s willing to forgive him after sending her topless photos to his ex. She must have low self-esteem.”

“Anyone surprised Jasmine forgave Gino, no?” asked another 90 Day Fiance fan.

Another viewer replied and said they lost sympathy for Jasmine after she decided to take Gino back.

“I didn’t like either of them but I did have sympathy for her after what he did, but whatever sympathy I had evaporated when she took him back!” they wrote.

Jasmine and Gino are headed to meet her mom

During the preview clip, Jasmine told Gino, “You know that I want you to meet my mommy and she wants to meet you too.”

“Yeah, I’ve been wanting to meet her for so long,” Gino responded before the two were seen wheeling their luggage out of their room together.

Gino admitted, “I only have a week and a half to win back Jasmine’s trust, so making a good impression on her family is critical.” Next, Gino and Jasmine were seen in the back seat of a car, seemingly on their way to meet with Jasmine’s mom.

“Her opinion is super important. If she says ‘no,’ I wouldn’t marry you, Gino,” Jasmine told him during the car ride.

Fans of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days will have to wait until next week to find out whether Jasmine’s mom gives Gino her stamp of approval.

