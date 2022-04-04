90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days fans praise Memphis and Hamza’s presence at the Tell All

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days fans were happily shocked by Memphis Smith and Hamza Moknii at the Tell All. Pic credit: TLC

Memphis Smith and Hamza Moknii shocked 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers at the Tell All for two reasons. The first reason was that Hamza actually attended the Tell All in person, and the second reason was that they both looked so good.

An outpouring of comments and posts from Tell All viewers on social media spoke to their surprise and appreciation for Memphis and Hamza’s style and presence together.

Before the 90 Days wrapped up by showing fans the tearful goodbye between pregnant Memphis and Hamza at the airport in Tunisia.

Memphis vowed to start the marriage visa as soon as she arrived back in America, and it looks like everything might have worked out in that regard, given Hamza’s appearance at the Tell All.

Memphis Smith and Hamza Moknii happily surprised 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Tell All viewers

Hamza and Memphis showed up to the Tell All together and looked fly, which many Before the 90 Days viewers talked about on social media.

A 90 Day fan page on Instagram shared a still image of Memphis and Hamza smiling at the Tell all and wrote, “The most beautiful couple of the tell all.”

In the caption, they wrote, “Damn. Memphis looks so good here! Love the hair, dress and everything. And hamza also! They win!”

The comments section of the meme was filled with mostly positive thoughts on Hamza and Memphis’ appearances.

A top comment read, “Agreed they both look classy and amazing.”

Another fan complimented, “The new hair cut (heart and heart eyes emojis).”

One person replied to that comment by dissing Memphis’ controversial behavior from the season.

However, there were more fans that showed their support.

A Memphis supporter encouraged, “She looks amazing I love the hair (fire and heart emojis).”

The post’s originator agreed and added, “She had a real glow up.”

Before the 90 Days fans on Twitter also shared their thoughts on Hamza and Memphis’ Tell All presence.

A fan made a popular post featuring a still image of the pair sitting together and wrote, “These two came out looking like a power couple.”

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers loved Hamza Moknii’s mom and sister

Hamza’s mom Hayet and sister Rawia were very involved in Hamza and Memphis’ storyline, and viewers loved them.

Hayet asked the tough questions and was very active in helping her son make good decisions regarding his relationship with Memphis. Despite Memphis breaking Hayet’s house rules on the first night she stayed there, Hayet still supported Memphis.

Rawia translated several times for Memphis and Hamza and stood up for her brother’s best interests as well.

