90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days fans call Memphis Smith ‘ungrateful’ for her actions towards Hamza Moknii

Fans of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days called Memphis Smith ungrateful for her actions towards Hamza Moknii in a sneak peek clip.

After a night of “sexy time,” Memphis made it a point to ask Hamza to go find something for breakfast.

Memphis said that after a long night of sexy time, she generally likes to have something to eat. So, Hamza went over to grab breakfast, and unfortunately for him, what he brought back was not anything that she wanted.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers call Memphis Smith ‘ungrateful’

When Hamza returned back with the breakfast food, Memphis had a look of pure disgust on her face, as she was not expecting what he bought back.

Hamza brought back many options for Memphis to choose from, so fans did not understand how she could be so disrespectful about the whole ordeal. Memphis was very particular about what she would have wanted, such as bacon, French toast, and hash browns.

90 Day Fiance viewers stated that Memphis shouldn’t have expected to have American food in Tunisia and felt she was acting spoiled.

Other viewers voiced that Memphis should have been direct with Hamza and told him exactly what she wanted for breakfast, as opposed to having an attitude about it after the fact.

Fans of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days took to the comment section to relay their disgust for Memphis and her attitude. Many of the fans voiced how ungrateful they thought Memphis acted and that she needs to be more supportive of Hamza.

Specifically, one fan stated, “Memphis is like a spoiled child on Christmas Eve. Hamza spoils her and should stop giving her bad behavior about what to eat. She’s so ungrateful and very rude. Shame on you Memphis.”

Memphis is never satisfied with Hamza

Fans of the show have really been critical of Memphis and Hamza’s relationship since the beginning. Memphis has been really critical of Hamza and does not have much faith in him when it comes to being truthful with her.

In a previous episode, Memphis stated how Hamza had issues with “sexy time,” but then backtracked and later said that she did not have any problems with Hamza and his performance.

Fans were not pleased with that because they felt as though Memphis was very indecisive. Memphis and her reluctance towards Hamza and his efforts has left viewers in an uproar and anxiously anticipating the new episode.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays on TLC at 8/7c.