90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days: Are David and Sheila still together?

David Dangerfield and Sheila Mangubat captured the hearts of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers this season.

David and Sheila are both hearing impaired, and Sheila’s family’s living conditions were dire, to say the least.

In addition to the struggles they faced during their time on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, off-camera, Sheila faced some harsh criticism from critics who accused her of “using” David for his money and called her out for not learning American Sign Language to communicate with him.

But despite the obstacles they faced every step of the way, David and Sheila proved to be one of the most genuine couples in franchise history, and they’ve overcome their roadblocks with grace.

During the Season 6 Tell All, viewers learned that David has been working 80 hours a week to help support Sheila and her family back in the Philippines. He’s even earned enough money to repair her family’s home, which was in need of extensive repairs.

Viewers also learned that David and Sheila have started the process of applying for a K-1 visa and have submitted all the applicable paperwork… and also that they have no trouble in the intimacy department.

By the looks of their interaction during the Tell All, it appears that David and Sheila are one of the success stories to come out of the franchise this season.

But where does their relationship stand today? Let’s take a look.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days couple David and Sheila look as though they’re still happily in love

Earlier this month on Instagram, David uploaded some footage of Sheila’s new store that she recently opened in the Philippines, as well as before-and-after photos of the repairs he’s funded at Sheila’s home.

David also shared during the Tell All that although he and Sheila are living thousands of miles apart, he uses every spare minute to communicate with his fiancee, whether that be via texting or video chatting on a consistent basis, both night and day.

Sheila also revealed that David even sneaks off during work so he can chat with his ladylove.

As of two weeks ago, David uploaded a photo of himself and Sheila (in which she imposed her image over his), noting they’re still in a long-distance relationship while they await her K-1 visa approval.

“Lol Sheila was make new pictures we together in 2020 we are new of long distance relationship! 😘❤️😘👫,” David captioned the share.

Then, in September, David posted another photo of himself and Sheila that seemed to indicate they’re still in love and just waiting until they can be together in person again.

David and Sheila are counting the days until her K-1 visa is approved

“We are last together of pictures before me go back home in America 😔😔😔,” David wrote in the caption of the black-and-white photo. “I miss her a lots.”

As David revealed during the Tell All, if Sheila’s K-1 visa is denied for some reason, he’ll just keep reapplying.

But in the meantime, since the paperwork for Sheila’s K-1 visa has been submitted, at this point, it’s just a waiting game before she and her son, Jhonreil, can finally move to America with David and start living happily ever after.

It looks like we can mark down David and Sheila’s love story as a genuine success within the 90 Day Fiance franchise.

Season 10 of 90 Day Fiance premieres on Sunday, October 8 at 8/7c on TLC.