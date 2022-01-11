90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days: Alina’s best friend Elijah speaks out after getting hate from viewers

Alina Kasha’s best friend Elijah took aim at critics who have been hating on him on social media. Pic credit: TLC

Alina Kasha’s best friend Elijah has been facing some backlash from 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers for his critical and harsh attitude with Caleb Greenwood.

Amid the online hate stemming from his on-screen presence, Elijah used his social media to address his critics and urge them to be entertained by the show and refrain from attacking him on Instagram.

Elijah took a protective role over Alina on Before the 90 Days and his purpose for coming on the trip with her was to be her chaperone and make sure that Caleb could take care of her properly.

While Elijah has been sussing Caleb out, some viewers believe that his sharp demeanor was unwarranted and that he wasn’t giving Caleb a chance.

Alina Kasha’s best friend Elijah told his haters off on social media

Elijah used his Instagram platform to make a post on his page where he spoke out against haters who have been judging his behavior on Before the 90 Days.

Elijah posted a picture of himself in front of an epic-looking mosque and captioned, “Hey b*****s! Here I am standing at the gates of the mosque and thinking: WHY if you don’t like how someone acts on the show you go on their social media pages and leave hateful comments? I hope you don’t act like it.”

He continued, “We’re all complex personalities with different experiences, cultural backgrounds and views and THAT’S ok! Why even have time to search for the person’s page and text them your bullshit about some scene that happened a few months ago? 😪 Don’t forget that in the end it’s a reality(S H O W)!”

Elijah finished by saying, “Be entertained and don’t you hate! ‘Get a grip, get a life and get over it!’ (c). For others- thank you for watching, have a nice time!”

Will 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers be seeing more of Elijah?

Since Alina and Caleb are only a few days into their two weeks together, and being that Elijah will be in Turkey at the same hotel with them, it may be safe to assume that Before the 90 Days viewers will be seeing more of Elijah.

Since viewers cannot stop talking about the feud between Elijah and Caleb, more posts and opinions from them on social media may be in store for fans as this season plays out.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.