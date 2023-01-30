A little bit of cold weather didn’t stop 90 Day Fiance OG Paola Mayfield from sunbathing in her backyard.

Since she and her husband Russ Mayfield moved from their RV into their new Miami, Florida home, Paola has been making the most of having more outdoor space.

The Colombian-born beauty has taken a liking to the home’s solarium, where she recently shared an outdoor workout with her Instagram followers.

Over the weekend, Paola headed outside, and this time, it wasn’t to exercise but instead to catch some rays.

In an Instagram post, Paola soaked up the sun on a chaise lounge, sporting an itty-bitty bikini.

Paola shared two snaps of herself sunbathing outside, despite the chilly temps. The former TLC star sported a ribbed, tie-dyed bikini from Fashion Nova consisting of a square-neck top with spaghetti straps and matching bottoms.

Paola Mayfield sunbathes amid the ‘cold’ Florida temps

The 35-year-old stunner added a purple-brimmed Everything Will Be OK trucker hat from Tillys to go along with her casual look. She wore her fire-engine red hair in two braids as she closed her eyes, enjoying the warmth of the sun‘s rays.

“Cold but sunny 🌞,” read the caption for Paola’s post.

Paola found success in the fitness industry following 90 Day Fiance

Since moving to the U.S. and garnering attention from her appearance during Season 1 of 90 Day Fiance, Paola has shifted gears.

She grew up in Bucaramanga, Colombia, and before meeting Russ in her native country, she worked as a model and owned a company as a shoe designer.

When Paola moved to Oklahoma to live with Russ, she sold her company, uncertain what her future would hold. She’s tried her hand at acting, appearing in films, commercials, and music videos, but found that her true passion was fitness.

Paola became a certified personal trainer, certified nutrition coach, and certified Zumba instructor. She also found her niche as a professional wrestler, aka Paola Blaze.

The South American beauty has capitalized on her newfound fame and, in addition to her work in the wrestling and fitness industries, operates a side hustle selling secondhand and autographed merchandise.

Paola’s fans can snag autographed wrestling and modeling photographs on her site, PaolaMayfield.com, as well as Paola Blaze tees, hats, and baby onesies. She also sells some of Russ’ previously worn apparel, such as Christian Louboutin shoes that he wore during the Season 3 and Season 4 Tell Alls for 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.