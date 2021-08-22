90 Day Fiance: Asuelu admits he hasn’t spoken to his mother since their fight during Part 2 of Tell All

Asuelu faces his mom and sister at the Tell All. Pic credit: TLC

Things will come to light during Part 2 of the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Tell All when Asuelu’s family takes the stage. During the sit-down, the Samoan native revealed that he has not spoken to his mother, Lesina, since the last time we saw them on the show.

Viewers certainly remember the dramatic scene that played out when Asuelu invited Lesina and his sister, Tammy, to their home for Christmas dinner. Things started off smoothly but quickly escalated when Asuelu’s family brought up the inevitable subject of money.

In a sneak peek for Part 2 of the Tell All Asuelu revealed that he and his mother have not spoken since their altercation.

Asuelu and his mother face each other at the Tell All

In a clip for Part 2 of the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Tell All things are still very tense between Asuelu and his mother.

As production replayed the clip of their fight, Kalani and Asuelu were visibly upset.

“She’s my mom and I love her very much so it just break[s] my heart that she come in my family for holidays and that’s the last time I spoke to her,” admitted Asuelu.

Tell All host Shaun Robinson then asked Kalani if she wants her husband to cut all ties with his family.

“It’s just hard,” Kalani admitted tearfully. “In Samoa culture, your mom can never do anything wrong that would ever warrant not talking to her, but to me, there’s certain lines that just shouldn’t be crossed, that got crossed.”

Can Kalani make amends with Asuelu’s family?

This is not the first time that things have gotten near physical between the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star and her in-laws, but this might be the last straw for Kalani.

Last season she had an altercation with Lesina and Tammy during their continued request for Asuelu to send more money back home. Tammy and Kalani almost came to blows and since then the mom-of-two decided to keep her distance from Asuelu’s family.

However, Asuelu wanted to bring everyone back together over the Christmas holidays so he invited his mother and Tammy to join them for dinner. Sadly things did not go as planned as Asuelu’s mother crossed the line when she told her son to get another wife– because Kalani refused to have more kids.

This might very well be the final straw for Kalani after hearing those words from her mother-in-law. But maybe the Tell All will bring even more surprises including a reconciliation, so let’s wait and see.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Tell All, Part 2 airs on Sunday, August 22 at 8/7c.