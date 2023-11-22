90 Day Fiance: Ashley shares before-and-after weight loss pics: ‘Happiest I have ever been’

90 Day Fiance newbie Ashley Michelle is showing off her progress after working hard to shed some unwanted weight.

While she and her husband Manuel’s storyline plays out this season on 90 Day Fiance, Ashley has been working hard behind the scenes to get in shape.

The Rochester, New York native recently uploaded a before-and-after shot of herself to her Instagram Story, showing off the results of her hard work at the gym.

The photo came amid an IG Q&A, in which she answered questions from curious 90 Day Fiance fans.

One of Ashley’s followers didn’t propose a question but paid her a compliment, telling the TLC star, “You are looking amazing!!!”

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

In response, Ashley posted side-by-side photos of herself in the present day, compared to a pic of herself before dropping the weight.

Ashley Michelle says her weight loss is the result of ‘hard work, discipline & commitment’

Ashley posed for a gym selfie in the present-day pic in a sports bra and leggings during a workout session, showing off her slimmed-down physique.

Ashley showed off her incredible weight loss. Pic credit: @ashleymichelle_90day/Instagram

In the “before” pic, Ashley wore a sports bra and leggings as she posed for a photo at home.

Ashley thanked her follower for their compliment, captioning the photo, “Thank you babe. A ton of hard work, discipline & commitment.”

In another slide, Ashley responded to a fan who asked whether she was happy.

Along with a TikTok video of herself dancing, Ashley said, “I must say, I am the happiest I have ever been in my life.”

Ashley says she’s the “happiest” she’s been in her life. Pic credit: @ashleymichelle_90day/Instagram

“Mentally, emotionally, spiritually and physically,” Ashley continued. “Blessed be the Goddess.”

Ashley and Manuel’s rocky relationship is playing out on 90 Day Fiance Season 10

Ashley and Manuel’s relationship issues were evident from the beginning of this season. Manuel is admittedly “very Catholic,” so the fact that Ashley is a witch was a huge red flag for him.

On top of their spiritual differences, Manuel wasn’t happy that Ashley’s dog, Rico Suave, was going to share their bed, which became a problem the first day Manuel arrived in America.

As we watched on the last episode of 90 Day Fiance, Ashley took action and brought Manuel to couples therapy to try and sort through their issues.

However, Manuel wasn’t receptive to the counseling session and made it clear that he wants to keep much of his personal life private from Ashley.

It appears Ashley and Manuel worked through their issues and became husband and wife

While their storyline isn’t over yet this season on 90 Day Fiance, it seems as though some eagle-eyed 90 Day Fiance fans were able to conclude that Ashley and Manuel were able to iron out their issues.

In an Instagram post dated September 2023, Ashley and Manuel were spotted at the 90 Day Fiance 10th anniversary party, as seen below.

The photo seemingly indicates that Manuel is still in the U.S., likely meaning that he and Ashley tied the knot within the 90-day timeframe before Manuel’s K-1 visa expired.

Although we surmise that Ashley and Manuel’s love story ended on a good note, there’s still plenty of drama yet to unfold in their story this season on 90 Day Fiance.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.