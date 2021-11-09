90 Day Fiance: Ashley Martson steps out with new man

Ashley Martson debuted her new man on social media. Pic credit: TLC

It looks like 90 Day Fiance alum Ashley Martson has totally moved on from Jay Smith because she posted several pictures to her Instagram and Instagram stories with a new man.

Ashley filed for divorce two separate times while she was together with Jay, each time they got back together and she pulled the proceedings. It took a third divorce filing when they were estranged from each other to actually become finalized, which made their divorce official in March of 2021.

Ashley and Jay were on Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance and followed that up by also being a part of Season 4 of Happily Ever After?.

Ashley has not publicly introduced anyone special since the breakup so this is a major step for her to debut a new man.

Ashley stepped out with her new man on a trip to St. Louis where she posted several selfies with him and added cute captions to make it known she is taken again.

Ashley chose not to tag her new boyfriend in any of her postings which has left followers curious to know his identity and what he is about.

Regardless, it is refreshing for her fans to see her in a budding new relationship.

On Instagram she posted a selfie of them smiling and added the caption, “Houston, we got a problem” and included the hashtag #myperson.

The other post to her Instagram page was another selfie of the two of them geotagged in St. Louis with the caption, “Weekend getaway in St. Louis (heart emoji)” and accompanied by the hashtag #baecation.

Ashley Martson’s marriage to Jay Smith was a disaster on 90 Day Fiance

Ashley was 31-years old to Jay’s 20 years when they met and got married on 90 Day Fiance, so their age difference and maturity levels created problems.

Ashley is a mother of two and admittedly spent a ton of money bringing Jay over from Jamaica and supporting him once he got to America.

Jay cheated on Ashley and was also caught messaging with other women. He got caught messaging other women and inviting them over to Ashley’s house when she wasn’t there just days after their wedding in fact.

It was probably for the best that the two parted ways after their toxic relationship. Jay has since moved on with another blonde American who is also his tattoo canvas.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After is currently on hiatus.