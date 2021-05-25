90 Day Fiance: Armando Rubio and Kenneth Niedermeier married in Mexican ceremony

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way couple Kenneth Niedermeier and Armando Rubio tied the knot in Mexico Pic credit: @armando_90day/Instagram

Another 90 Day Fiance fan favorite couple has finally tied the knot.

90 Day Fiance’s first gay couple, Kenneth Niedermeier and Armando Rubio wed at the Mansarda winery in Ensenada, Baja California, Mexico.

After managing to overcome several obstacles including Kenneth’s move from Florida to join Armando in Mexico and the reaction of Armando’s family to the news that the two would be building a life together, they celebrated their love in front of their loved ones.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Kenneth and Armando wed in intimate ceremony

Speaking exclusively to People, Kenneth and Armando’s wedding ceremony included a limit of 100 guests following COVID-19 guidelines.

This limit meant that many of Armando’s large extended family had to refrain from attending the celebration. However, both the couple’s children were in attendance.

This of course included Armando’s 8-year-old daughter, Hannah, and Kenneth’s four grown children, Bryson, Taylor, Cassidy, and Madison.

“It means everything. I have really supportive children that have always had my back and never let me down,” Kenneth gushed. “Having them here to witness their dad getting married after all these years is amazingly special for me.

He tearfully continued, “They love our relationship and that means the world to me.”

The unmatched support both grooms received from their children was also celebrated during the ceremony by symbolically lighting a unity candle to represent the blending of their families.

“We are very family-oriented and our kids are a very important part of our lives, so we included them throughout the whole wedding in many aspects,” Kenneth shared.

However, Kenneth and Armando’s wedding was also a big deal for Armando’s family who was in attendance.

“None of my family members have ever been to a gay wedding, so it’s a first for every single one of them,” Armando said. “I’m hoping to open up their minds and what they feel in a positive way.”

No details were spared for Kenneth and Armando’s special day

The couple’s wedding venue wasn’t selected simply for the gorgeous views. The couple admitted to People they also chose it because it symbolized important aspects of their lives.

“We knew that was the place, and we chose the very first venue we went to,” added Kenneth. “It’s just surrounded by mountains and vineyards, and it is gorgeous.”

He confessed that he never could’ve imagined ending up here with Armando, “I actually never dreamed that I’d be getting married in a place like this and in a different country than I was born in. It’s really surreal for me!”

The couple’s wedding rings followed their “wine, wood, vineyards” theme. Both rings are black with a wood interlay and are engraved with their initials and wedding date.

As for the wedding planning, Armando took full control of the details, right down to the food menu.

“We did a Mexican-American blend,” Armando shared.

The menu included corn soup, chicken and beef as entree dishes, and a four-tier cake. Of course, the couple also offered a full dessert table and burrito stand.

Featured in Season 2 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, the couple quickly stole viewers’ hearts as they navigated how they were going to build a life together in Mexico.

Fans will have to stay tuned for the show’s third season to see the couple on screen again.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is currently on hiatus on TLC.