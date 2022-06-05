90 Day Fiance: Ariela’s dad makes hilarious speech about her ‘mooching’

Ariela’s dad asks fans to help her stop mooching. Pic credit: TLC

Ariela Weinberg has been making headlines since her debut on 90 Day Fiance. Now that she’s returned for another season, she is receiving more criticism than ever from viewers.

After finally retuning to America with her fiance, Biniyam and their son, Aviel, they settled in Ariela’s hometown in New Jersey. Thanks to her parents, they have an apartment and the first month of their bills covered.

However, money remains tight for the couple since Bini is unable to work and Ariela has yet to find a job. Fans have accused her of mooching off her parents and guilting them into financing her life. Now, for the first time, her dad is addressing the rumors.

Ariela’s dad jokes about her ‘mooching’

In a hilarious video posted on Ariela’s social media, her dad decided to speak out about the claims that she is a moocher.

In the video, her dad, who is a cardiologist at Princeton, jokes about his daughter, saying, “She started mooching at the age of two.” He goes on to share examples of how she’s used his money over the years. He says they “shipped her off to Argentina for four or five years” which only lowered the amount of mooching Ariela did.

Dr. Weinberg continues his comedic speech saying she returned to America where she continued living off them. He says she then traveled to Ethiopia where he hoped she would no longer mooch off her parents, but “she’s back!”

He continues by saying that with inflation happening, and Ariela being back home, her mooching “is just painful at this point.” He pleads with Ariela’s followers to help him end her mooching ways by supporting her fundraising efforts.

The video is a funny promo for Ariela’s huge garage sale. She is hoping to sell enough of her items to raise money for her family and no longer have to borrow from her parents.

In a separate video, Ariela sarcastically says she does not want to get a job and her only other option is to start an OnlyFans account. She jokes that neither she nor her followers want to see her on the OnlyFans platform, so the garage sale is the next best thing.

Ari and Bini continue to struggle with money

Since her debut in the 90 Day franchise, Ariela admits she does not have much work experience. She has only done admin work at her dad’s office and also did some freelance writing in the past.

Outside of those temporary gigs, Ariela’s parents have financially supported her, even while she was in Ethiopia. Now that she has returned to America, they continue to provide for her as well as Bini who is now in the U.S. on the K-1 visa.

Since neither of them are working, Ariela and Bini desperately need money as her parents have threatened to cut her off financially. She is now concerned that they are unable to afford their apartment and provide for their child.

Ariela’s garage sale is her solution to raise money until they are able to bring in stable income. On her Instagram page she also shared that she will be auctioning off some of her items online for fans who cannot attend her garage sale.

90 Day Fiance airs Sunday nights at 8/7c on TLC.