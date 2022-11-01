90 Day Fiance: Ariela Weinberg strikes a model pose in floral minidress

Ariela Weinberg and Biniyam Shibre looked fly as they posed for a daring photo in hot outfits. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance alumni couple Ariela Weinberg and Biniyam Shibre got artsy in a recent joint share where the pair also looked flashy.

Ariela posed, lying down on an asphalt road with a desert background, with one hand bent to hold up her head. She was wearing a floral minidress as her other hand extended down her body and rested on her hip.

She wore her hair down and paired the look with wedge heels.

Above her, leaping in the air in a captivating pose was her dancer and MMA fighter husband, Biniyam, who wore destroyed-style white jeans paired with an open white shirt.

Biniyam held out a white hat as his chiseled abs took center stage in his daring move and look. Biniyam had his hair cropped and paired the white ensemble with brown boots and a black belt.

Ariela and Biniyam’s joint post tagged the professional photographer who took the stunning shot and the hair and makeup artists who contributed.

Ariela Weinberg and Biniyam Shibre are 90 Day Fiance franchise alums

90 Day Fiance viewers first met Biniyam and Ariela on Season 2 of the hit spinoff The Other Way when Ariela was pregnant with their son Avi and living in Biniyam’s native Ethiopia.

They returned for Season 3, where their life as new parents in Ethiopia was highlighted. The other main focus that season was the couple’s issues as Ariela took their son to America for surgery.

While she was in America, Biniyam stopped taking her calls, and Ariela slammed his behavior while she and Avi were away.

The pair rekindled in Kenya and found out that Biniyam’s K-1 visa had been approved.

Their road to the altar in America was their storyline when they crossed over to the flagship series of 90 Day Fiance.

Ariela recently defended her relationship with Biniyam

During the Tell All for Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance, Jibri Bell relentlessly verbally attacked Ariela and slammed her relationship with Biniyam.

After the fact, Ariela took to Instagram to share a heartfelt post about her public relationship and the notion that they are only together for their son.

She wrote, “I get a lot of comments about how Biniyam and I stay together for Avi. Some think that this is admirable. Some think we should go on our separate ways to find our individual happiness. However, to say we are together just for our son is not accurate.”

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus.