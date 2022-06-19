90 Day Fiance: Ariela Weinberg speaks on drama with Biniyam Shibre’s family

Ariela opens up about drama with Biniyam’s family. Pic credit TLC

90 Day Fiance star Ariela Weinberg recently opened up in an interview about her relationship with Biniyam’s family.

Ariela and Biniyam have had a rocky relationship from the beginning, and the ties Ariela had with Biniyam’s family members are even shakier.

Ariela says that she regrets nothing

In an interview with US Weekly, Ariela was asked a series of questions, and the first question was about her regrets. The interviewer asked Ari if she regretted anything about how the fight with the wine glass went down.

Ari said, “I try never to regret anything in life because its past, and Bini has a whole thing that he always says, you know, it’s like uh, regrets are a waste, its like when you spill water on the floor like the waters already gone, you cant put it back in the bottle. So he always always says that to me, um, so no, I don’t regret it, but I definitely wish that things would have been smoother.”

Ari also mentioned that she was proud of herself for walking off of the set of last year’s reunion instead of staying conflicted with Bini’s family.

She said, “I’m proud of myself, so it’s so funny to me that I learned within like the past year so like when I get upset, I could actually just walk away from the situation.”

Ari mentioned that she thought it was a good thing that she was able to walk away from the set.

Biniyam was also asked about any of his regrets, and he mentioned that he didn’t have any real regrets, but he wishes that Ari and his family could be closer and get along better.

Ari was asked about additional regrets especially concerning her relationship with her ex

As many viewers have witnessed, Ari’s relationship with her ex-husband is not the norm, and over the years, viewers were able to see just how tight of a bond Ari and her ex had.

Ariela was also asked if she ever regretted being so close with her ex and bringing him on the show. She also said that she had no regrets about that situation because she had been very transparent with Biniyam from the beginning about how close she and her ex were.

Ari explained that Bini never raised any concern about her and her ex-husband’s relationship. She said at the beginning of their relationship, she would be on the phone with her ex, and Bini would not say anything regarding him being jealous or uncomfortable with the situation.

Although Ari and Bini have had their ups and downs, the couple seems to be doing better and on their way to a happy and healthy relationship, but viewers will have to tune in and see how it all unfolds.

