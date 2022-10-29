90 Day Fiance: Ariela Weinberg shows off her Brazilian blowout after salon visit

Ariela got a Brazilian blowout while visiting Sin City. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance star Ariela Weinberg treated herself to a Brazilian blowout while visiting Las Vegas and shared the results with her fans.

Ariela was first introduced to 90 Day Fiance viewers during Season 2 of The Other Way alongside her Ethiopian husband, Biniyam Shibre.

Since her time on the show, Ariela has amassed hundreds of thousands of followers on Instagram, where she often shares snippets of her personal life.

During a recent trip to Sin City, Ariela took a camera along to document her Brazilian blowout and showed off the gorgeous results.

Ariela shared a Reel in which she showed the façade of the salon where she had the treatment done, Angie’s Salon in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The New Jersey native spun her camera around as she videoed from inside the salon. She gave her followers a peek at the process while she was seated in her stylist’s chair.

Ariela Weinberg shows off fresh Brazilian blowout

Donning black-framed glasses, Ariela looked excited to be getting her hair done. Ariela wore a typical black salon apron as her stylist sectioned her hair to prepare for the blowout.

Next, Ariela showed off the finished product. She ran her fingers through her hair as she showed off the new, smoother texture of her hair. Ariela was clearly impressed with her stylist’s work as she smiled big for the camera from inside the salon.

In the caption, she reiterated how happy she was with the blowout and recommended the salon to others in the area who were interested.

“I got a Brazilian Blowout done at Angie’s Salon in Las Vegas @angiessalonlv,” she wrote. “I love my results and can’t wait to have more manageable hair! If only for three months 😆! Thank you to Jeffrey for the style and the laughs! If you are looking for a salon in Vegas, check them out!”

A Brazilian blowout is a process intended to increase shine and eliminate frizz. The costly procedure involves a keratin treatment applied to the hair, which bonds and protects the hair strands against damage. After the treatment is applied, the hair is blow-dried, straightened, rinsed, and blow-dried once more. The treatment is expected to last three to four months.

Ariela Weinberg offers 90 Day Fiance-themed merchandise

In addition to the followers she’s amassed from her fame in the 90 Day Fiance franchise, Ariela has also launched a merchandise site.

Paying homage to her husband’s native country of Ethiopia and their international love, Ariela offers a Love Without Borders t-shirt, which features a cartoon photo of herself and Biniyam.

Additionally, customers can snag an I Love Ethiopia sticker or a Dancy Dancy t-shirt adorned with a cartoonized image of Biniyam, playing off his career as a dancer in Ethiopia. Customers can also purchase a sticker in honor of Ariela’s mom, Janice Weinberg. The black-and-white sticker depicts a serious photo of Janice and reads Positive Gangster.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.