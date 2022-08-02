90 Day Fiance: Ariela Weinberg reflects on wedding with Biniyam Shibre: ‘You changed the world for me’

Ariela and Biniyam’s wedding day aired on 90 Day Fiance and afterward she reflected on their special day. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance star Ariela Weinberg felt grateful following the airing of her wedding to Biniyam Shibre as she reflected on their special day.

With the conclusion of Season 9 quickly approaching, many of the couples’ nuptials are currently playing out on 90 Day Fiance.

Ariela and Biniyam’s wedding ceremony was the latest one to air, during Sunday’s episode of 90 Day Fiance.

The couple wed in a Jewish temple but incorporated some of Biniyam’s Christian faith into the ceremony, as well as his Ethiopian roots, making for a unique wedding that honored each of their cultures and religions.

Following the airing of their nuptials, Ariela, with the help of her mom Janice Weinberg, took to social media and shared some touching reflections from her and Biniyam’s wedding day.

Ariela took to TikTok to show clips that weren’t shown on 90 Day Fiance, which was set to a remake of Shania Twain’s famous tune, You’re Still The One.

Ariela Weinberg reflects on wedding to Biniyam Shibre: ‘You gave me life’

She captioned the video, “You gave me life. You changed the world for me. Thank you, Baby. Thank you.”

Images of Ariela with her parents Fred and Janice appeared on the screen, followed by a candid shot of her and Biniyam, with 90 Day Fiance’s camera crew visible in the background.

Ari and Bini’s son, Avi, joined his grandparents Fred and Janice in another still shot, looking adorable in his suit and dress shoes.

At one point, Avi joined his parents as Biniyam sang to Ariela during their ceremony. More images of Ariela and Biniyam appeared, including some of them cutting their cake following saying their “I Dos.”

Ariela’s mom Janice Weinberg expresses gratitude to 90 Day Fiance

Over on Instagram, Ariela shared her mom Janice’s post, which included a carousel of photos from their special day. She captioned the share, “What a special day for my children, Ariela and Biniyam. Our family cannot express with words the happiness we feel for Ari and our son in law.”

Janice was sure to recognize the other five couples from Season 9, as well as TLC’s production crew: “Congratulations to all the 90 day couples. Thank you also to the producers and the entire crew. Your hard work with so many new couples and new stories was impressive. I know it was difficult to choose what was actually aired.”

Janice then shared that the song Biniyam performed for Ariela was an original that he wrote before expressing how special the day was and thanking their friends and families.

“During the ceremony Biniyam sang an original wedding song he wrote for Ari,” she continued. “Their journey and his deep love for Ari expressed in the words made the ceremony so special for us all. I wish we could have shared it with the world. 😍😍😍🎊🎉🎊🎉🍾🍾👰‍♀️🤵‍♂️🎂🎂🍾💍💍🎊🍾🎊🎉🍾🍾👰‍♀️🤵‍♂️🎈🎈 Thank you to all of their fans for sharing Ariela and Biniyam’s journey with our family❤️.”

Ariela and Biniyam’s story isn’t over yet this season, leaving some 90 Day Fiance viewers to wonder what else they have in store for their future.

