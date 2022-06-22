90 Day Fiance: Ariela Weinberg laughingly admits she’s ‘hard to deal with’

Ariela admitted to a critic that she’s “hard to deal with.” Pic credit: TLC

Ariela Weinberg has come under fire by 90 Day Fiance viewers for her behavior, especially this season, but she has been a good sport about it.

90 Day Fiance viewers were first introduced to Ariela during Season 2 of The Other Way. During her travels abroad, Ariela, a New Jersey native, met and fell in love with Biniyam Shibre, a native of Ethiopia.

When Ariela discovered she was pregnant, she moved to Ethiopia to allow Biniyam to be present for their son Avi’s birth. Now, the couple is living in the U.S. after Biniyam received his K-1 visa.

Ariela Weinberg praises Biniyam Shibre in sweet Father’s Day post

Ariela took to Instagram to commemorate Father’s Day over the weekend and included a video montage of Bini and Avi, along with herself and her parents, Fred and Janice.

“Thank you to Bini for teaching me about faith, hope, love, commitment, and the pursuit of dreams,” Ariel wrote in her caption. “You are an amazing father and an extremely strong person, perhaps the strongest person I know.”

“You have never given up even when the world was crumbling around you. Avi will learn so much about life from you, and all those Amharic sayings you teach me that your mom told you! He’s a lucky boy to have a dad who loves him so dearly!” she ended her sweet message dedicated to Biniyam.

Most of Ariela’s 385k Instagram followers took to the comments section, where they wished Biniyam and Fred a Happy Father’s Day. However, one comment caught Ariela’s attention.

Ariela admits to 90 Day Fiance critic: I can be ‘hard to deal with at times’

One of Ariela’s followers wrote, “I love Bini he is a good dude 💯!!He puts up with Ari seems hard to do she is something😂😳”

Ariela was able to respond to her critic with humor and wrote, “@taneshamontoya I can attest to being hard to deal with at times. But don’t let him off so easy either 😉 😂😂😂”

Since joining the 90 Day Fiance franchise, Ariela has caught heat from her critics, many of them claiming she mooches off her parents. Still, others have grown tired of Ariela already this season, saying she uses Avi as leverage to keep Biniyam “in line” and feel that she manipulates him.

Amid the ongoing hate she’s received, Ariela recently reminded 90 Day Fiance viewers that the show is intended for entertainment and nothing more. She told her critics of watching the show, “If you’re watching TV and you have feelings of visceral hate, you’re doing the wrong thing. You’re hurting yourself. I mean, it shouldn’t produce such a negative feeling; just relax, just enjoy it.”

