90 Day Fiance: Ariela Weinberg in tight jeans shows off her dance moves with son Avi

Ariela and her son Avi broke it down on the dance floor while visiting California. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance star Ariela Weinberg showed off her dance moves with her son Avi during a visit to California.

The TLC star enjoyed some oldies music while visiting the Visalia Marriott Convention Center in Visalia, California.

Ariela and her 2-year-old son Avi, whom she shares with her husband Biniyam Shibre, had some fun together during a night with her mom, Janice Weinberg.

Ariela shared a video of herself and Avi cutting a rug while outside of the hotel’s convention center.

The mother-son duo showed off their fancy footwork, with Ariela clad in skintight black jeans, a graphic tee, and white athletic shoes.

Ariela’s dance partner, Avi, looked adorable in his dinosaur hat, printed t-shirt, and shorts as he mimicked his mama’s moves on the dance floor.

90 Day Fiance star Ariela Weinberg shows off dance moves with son Avi

Ariela and Avi weren’t the only ones enjoying the live music – they were surrounded by other hotel guests who joined them on the plaza for some good, old-fashioned music and dancing.

“Ari and Avi enjoying the oldies music at the Visalia Marriott Convention Center,” read the caption on the IG Reel.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In the IG post’s comments section, many of Ariela’s followers doted on her and Avi.

“Avi is such a happy soul! You & Bini are wonderful parents ❤️,” read one comment from an admirer.

Another one of Ariela’s fans praised Ariela and Biniyam’s parenting skills in their comment, which read, “[Ari] and Bini are [such] wonderful parents and people. Little Avi is just a hoot! ❤️”

Pic credit: @arieladanielle/Instagram

Another fan noted how fast Avi is growing, and another felt that Avi “needs a sister or brother.”

Avi has an advantage when it comes to being a good dancer – his dad, Biniyam, is a professional dancer. Biniyam is a jack of all trades; he’s also a professional MMA fighter, club performer, personal trainer, and musician.

Ariela Weinberg and Biniyam Shibre aim to raise funds for Ethiopia

Ariela met Biniyam while she was visiting his native country of Ethiopia. The country holds a special place in both their hearts.

On Ariela’s Direct.me site, she shares a link to a GoFundMe aimed at raising money to help victims of conflict and war in Ethiopia. Ariela and Biniyam also offer their fans Ethiopian-based attire, including I Love Ethiopia stickers and Love Without Borders t-shirts that include a photo of the couple.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.