90 Day Fiance: Ariela Weinberg in bikini gets kisses from Biniyam Shibre

Ariela Weinberg in a bikini captured a warm moment between her and Biniyam Shibre. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance alum Ariela Weinberg showcased her happy marriage with Ethiopian native Biniyam Shibre with a cute hot tub video while they were on an apparent vacation.

Ariela wore a bikini with her black makeup running down her eyes a little bit, likely due to the hot tub’s heat.

Next to her and cuddled up around her was Biniyam. Ariela captured their precious hot tub moment from an above angle as the pair were both smiling before Biniyam planted a kiss on Ariela’s forehead.

The song Perfect Day by Lou Reed was playing over the video, which Ariela captioned, “I love the west coast and I love Lou Reed!” She then repeated her caption in Spanish.

Ariela and Biniyam first appeared on Season 2 of the hit 90 Day spinoff, The Other Way.

Their journey living together as new parents in Ethiopia continued on Season 3 of The Other Way before their K-1 visa road to the altar was highlighted on Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance.

Ariela Weinberg was bullied by Jibri Bell at the 90 Day Fiance Tell All

Jibri Bell came to the Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance Tell All ready to fire shots at everybody, but one of his first targets was Ariela.

He called her out for her jealousy and said her marriage to Biniyam was going to fail because of it. Ariela tried to fire back at Jibri and did admit to some of her faults in doing so.

At one point, Ariela slammed Jibri for making fun of Biniyam’s English when he stuttered, getting a thought out.

Biniyam did not say anything to Jibri while he was coming for Ariela or seemingly making of him.

Ariela Weinberg recently defended her relationship with Biniyam Shibre

Last week, Ariela addressed the notion that she and Biniyam were only together for their son.

She shared a series of cute poolside photos with Biniyam and gave a long-winded defense of her relationship with Biniyam and its authenticity.

Ariela wrote, “I get a lot of comments about how Biniyam and I stay together for Avi. Some think that this is admirable. Some think we should go on our separate ways to find our individual happiness. However, to say we are together just for our son is not accurate.”

She continued, “Neither of us feel that if we were to part ways that we would lose Avi. We would never do that to Avi or each other. Neither of us believe a couple has to stay together if they are unhappy. But you see… we really aren’t unhappy.”

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus.