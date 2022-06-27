90 Day Fiance: Ariela Weinberg gets injectable fillers in her butt

Ariela’s latest cosmetic procedure involved injecting filler into her backside. Pic credit: @biniyam_shibre/Instagram

90 Day Fiance star Ariela Weinberg revealed her most recent cosmetic procedure, which involved plumping her derriere.

Ariela is no stranger to undergoing cosmetic procedures. The 31-year-old New Jersey native has shared footage of her procedures with her fans and is open about the fact that some are for medical reasons, while some she chooses to feel better about her appearance.

She has undergone jawline contouring and Botox injections to treat TMJ, a painful jaw disorder, and has been open about getting lip fillers too. Now, Ariela is working on adding volume to her backside.

Ariela Weinberg shares video of herself getting Sculptra butt injections

The 90 Day Fiance star has shared a new procedure with her followers: Sculptra injections in her backside, also known as a non-surgical Brazilian butt lift.

Taking to her Instagram Reels over the weekend, Ariela shared a video of her injector, Jennifer Anne Di Landro of Dolce Aesthetics NY, going to work on her butt as she injected her with Sculptra, a biostimulator made of poly-L-lactic acid (PLLA) which promotes the growth of new collagen, improving skin texture and plumping the area gradually, usually in the face or buttocks.

Ariela wiggled her backside while sporting a pair of light green underwear before getting into position as her injector prepared her syringes nearby. While injecting, Jennifer got on her knees on the ground for better access to Ariela’s glutes before using her fists to massage the product into Ariela’s tissues.

Ariela captioned her Reel, “A lot of you wanted to know about my experience with Sculptra at Dolce Aesthetics NY! Sculptra is an injectable filler that is used to add volume to the buttocks. A difference can be seen right away but the results bloom over time.”

“Some people refer to it as a nonsurgical Brazilian butt lift. So far I love my results and I can’t wait to see what’s to come!” she concluded her caption.

90 Day Fiance fans skeptical of Ariela’s latest procedure

Ariela’s post received plenty of attention, with nearly 20,000 Likes and over 500 comments. Many of the remarks Ariela received came from followers who questioned why she would undergo such a procedure.

One of Ariela’s fellow 90 Day Fiance castmates, Brittany Banks, was impressed with her decision and commented, “Oh girlllll 😍😍😍😍😍” As it turns out, Brittany’s butt was motivation for Ariela. She replied, “@thebossbrittany I aspire to a butt like yours ❤️😂❤️”

Pic credit: @arieladanielle/Instagram

One of Ariela’s followers felt she didn’t need to undergo the procedure and wrote, “You are perfect the way you are. ❤️” However, Ariela replied and claimed she couldn’t contain her curiosity: “@mivhiganmiles yeah but I couldn’t help but be curious how I’d look with a more full derriere 😂”

“SMH why put these chemicals in your body? You were fine as you were,” read another comment from one of Ariela’s followers who felt she looked fine without butt fillers.

Ariela simply responded, “@flaka2you fillers are essentially collagen.”

Despite the backlash she has received, not only for her behavior on 90 Day Fiance but for the cosmetic procedures she’s undergone, Ariela is open about the work she’s had done. She doesn’t seem too bothered by the criticism.

