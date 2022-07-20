90 Day Fiance: Ariela Weinberg expresses love for Biniyam’s country, says she was embraced by the people

Ariela Weinberg expressed her love and gratitude for her husband Biniyam’s native country. Pic credit: TLC

Ariela Weinberg has plenty of love for Biniyam Shibre’s native country of Ethiopia, and the 90 Day Fiance star recently expressed her gratitude for the country and its people.

When Ariela and Biniyam first joined the 90 Day Fiance franchise during Season 2 of The Other Way, they were living in Ethiopia, where Biniyam originally hails.

Ariela, a native of New Jersey, met Biniyam while taking a trip around the world to find herself after a divorce from her ten-year-long marriage to her ex, Leandro. She quickly become pregnant with their son Avi, who she and Biniyam welcomed via an emergency C-section while living in Ethiopia.

Although she and Biniyam are living in the U.S. present day, Ariela still talks often about Ethiopia and pays homage to the country that means so much to her for several reasons.

Ariela recently expressed her love for Ethiopia and its people in her Instagram Stories. On July 19, Ariela gave her Instagram followers a little bit of a backstory before expressing her gratitude toward the African nation.

“I first arrived in Ethiopia back in December 2017. I didn’t know anyone but I quickly became enamored of the country and the people,” Ariela began. “One of the biggest blessings of my life has been being embraced by Ethiopians so genuinely and wholeheartedly. This message is just to say thank you.”

Ariela continued to praise the country, noting how she feels loved by the people, telling her fans that she was brought to tears by the country’s natives’ warm welcome during the recent Ethiopian Soccer Festival. Next, she explained the other reasons the country means so much to her.

Ariela thanks Ethiopian people, continues humanitarian work

“Ethiopia gave me my family, my son, and the gift of motherhood,” Ariela continued. “It gave me my best friend. It gave me refuge when I was entirely restless. Because of my time in Ethiopia, I was given the opportunity to be on the TV show and the countless opportunities that come with that.”

Lastly, Ariela thanked the people of Ethiopia: “Thank you. I am eternally grateful. Thank you thank you thank you 🙏🙏🙏”

To show her appreciation to Ethiopian people, Ariela has made numerous trips to provide aid to citizens in need. In February 2022, Ariela was in Ethiopia “visiting areas of conflict and food scarcity.” She also shared that she’s registering for her own non-profit in the U.S. to continue to help the country she loves so much.

