90 Day Fiance: Ariela Weinberg and Biniyam Shibre get steamy in new photoshoot

Ariela Weinberg shares a steamy kiss with Biniyam Shibre. Pic credit: @arieladanielle/Instagram

Things got steamy between Biniyam Shibre and his wife, Ariela Weinberg, during a recent photoshoot, and the couple showed us a side of them we rarely get to witness.

The 90 Day Fiance stars got quite the reaction from social media users after Ariela posted a short clip online and teased more photos to follow.

In the video, the couple appeared to be inside a large barn for the shoot with a shirtless Biniyam clad in black jeans covered in studs and embellishments, and he added gold and black high-top sneakers.

Ariela wore a colorful mini-dress paired with hiking boots, and she accessorized the outfit with a yellow studded bracelet.

The 31-year-old had her makeup professionally done, and her hair was styled in loose ringlets flowing down her back.

Things got hot and heavy between the couple, who shared an intimate kiss as Biniyam pulled his wife close and grabbed her raised leg.

Ariela Weinberg gets steamy with her husband Biniyam Shibre

The 90 Day Fiance star posted the steamy clip on Instagram and noted that professional photos would soon follow.

“Amazing photos coming soon from our photoshoot with @imagerybyoscar ….” she captioned the post.

Sign up for our newsletter!

After sharing the video, Ariela followed that up with a close-up photo of her outfit, hair, and makeup during the fun photo shoot.

The TLC personality tagged her hair and makeup team in the post along with the photographer who captured the sizzling moments between her and Biniyam.

“Thank you Oscar Del Aguila @imagerybyoscar for an amazing shoot and a really fun day!” she wrote.

The new photo showed the plunging neckline of the dress along with the delicate necklace Ariela wore with the outfit. She sported nude lips and dark eye makeup as she stared intently into the camera.

90 Day Fiance viewers react to Ariela and Biniyam’s steamy video

The 90 Day Fiance stars got quite the response to their steamy video as Instagram users took to the comments to share their thoughts.

Other TLC stars showed love to the couple, including Natalie Mordovtseva, Emily Bieberly, and Yve Arellano.

Pic credit: @arieladanielle/Instagram

However, other people also had a lot to say about the couple’s passionate kiss in the clip.

“WOOOOOOOW THE ENERGYYYYY GUYS!! Love this! ❤️❤️ ✨✨,” wrote one Instagram user.

“YESSSSSSSS SPICE IT ALL THE WAY UP!!!! Y’all need your own show! Seriously!” said someone else.

One person noted, “the passion is real love u guys ❤️❤️❤️.”

Pic credit: @arieladanielle/Instagram

Another commenter also added, “👏👏👏👏Let’s get MORE of that! That’s Hot🔥and Romantic with your girl! 🔥LOVE THIS! ❤️.”

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.