90 Day Fiance: Ariela shocks fans with a total makeover

Ariela is shocking fans with her new face. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is right around the corner with a new season, and Ariela Weinberg is showing off her glow-up in hopes of enticing TLC fans to watch the series.

There is no arguing that Ariela looks great in a recent post on her social media. The mother of one’s newest photo showed off her weight loss and what looked to be a new face.

90 Day Fiance fans were not impressed

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way fans quickly took to the comment section to make their opinions known.

The nicest comment read, “Pretty but, your face looks completely different.”

Another follower pleaded with the 90 Day Fiance star, writing, “And surgeries by?……too much, please dont turn into Darcey and Stacy.”

A native New Jersey fan kindly tried to boost Ariela up by saying, “Fellow Jersey girl, you are stunning. You do not need FaceTune or wonky eye editing.”

The photo showed Ariela glowing with her blonde hair in curls and wearing a green and brown Ethiopian top off the shoulder. The TLC personality wore dark eye makeup and a Mona Lisa-like smile as she posed for the camera.

Pic credit: @ArielaDanielle/Instagram

It was hard to argue that she was sporting the same face she had when viewers were first introduced to her. But the new mother of Avi looked stunning.

Pic credit: @ArielaDanielle/Instagram

Pic credit: @ArielaDanielle/Instagram

Ariela comes clean

Ariela has always been open and honest with her fans. Not too long ago, she shared that she had gotten a bit of a makeover but not for vanity.

The Princeton resident revealed that she had gotten Botox injected into her jaw to help with her severe teeth grinding. The injections are also meant to help her TMJ.

One of the disorder’s side effects was to make Ariela’s lips look uneven, and she wanted to correct it. The 90 Day Fiance star also revealed she added some lip filler for good measure to even out her lip-to teeth ratio.

During the Q&A segment, Ariela also gave her face a little plump by injecting fillers underneath her eyes after her 45-pound weight loss.

TLC viewers are looking forward to meeting back up with Biniyam and Ariela. The preview showed that there might be trouble in paradise as the Ethiopian told cameras he wouldn’t allow his son to leave the country.

Ariela could be seen heading towards the airport, saying it was Biniyam’s fault she was leaving. The high stress of an overseas relationship does not seem to have gotten any easier. But at least Ariela is standing up for herself and making sure she has a bit of me-time.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is currently on hiatus.